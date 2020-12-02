MAR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS Malta 2020 Match 30 – Dec 03, 2020

In the final league game of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, Marsa CC will square off against American University of Malta. It is a must-win game for both teams.

Marsa CC were unbeaten after the first four games in the ECS but suddenly find themselves in a spot of bother. They have seven points in their kitty, and with two games to go, they are currently fourth in the ECS points table. The Haroon Mughal-led side need to win at least one of their two remaining ECS games to guarantee themselves a semi-final spot.

On the other hand, the ECS semi-final hopes of American University of Malta are pretty slim and hanging by a proverbial thread. They have just three points in their kitty, having won only one ECS game so far. They need to win both their remaining games to stand a chance of making it to the top four. With their net run rate not great either, they might have to win big as well.

Squads to choose from

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas.

American University of Malta: Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Prithvi Chauhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt.

Match Details

Match: Marsa CC vs American University of Malta

Date: December 3rd 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club in Malta has produced some excellent tracks for batting in the ECS. The average score batting first has been around 100 runs. The batters have enjoyed the conditions so far, and more of the same could be expected for this ECS game as well.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs AUM)

Dream11 team for MAR vs AUM - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Saneesh Kumar, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Waseem Abbas, Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Darshit Patankar, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Saneesh Kumar, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Sidharth Anand, Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Haroon Mughal.