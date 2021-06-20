MAR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 25 & 26 - Jun 21, 2021

Marsa will take on the American University of Malta in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Monday.

Marsa are having a tremendous ECS T10 Malta season so far. They have won as many as four matches and are comfortably perched atop the Group A points table. They defeated the Southern Crusaders by seven runs in their last match. The defending champions will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run at the ECS T10 Malta on Monday.

The American University of Malta, on the other hand, have won three of their four matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group A standings. Their three-game winning run came to an end in the form of a 34-run loss to the Atlas UTC Knights. The American University of Malta will be eager to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Marsa.

Squads to choose from

Marsa

Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (C), Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima (WK), Glen Tavilla, Noshair Akhter, Muhammad Usman, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubbair, Zohaib Anil, Riaz Ashraf and Noman Mehar.

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Tarak Shah (WK), Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek and Darshit Patankar.

Probable Playing XIs

Marsa

Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Noman Mehar, Waseem Abbas, Sidharth Anand, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter.

American University of Malta

Jit Patel (C), Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah (WK), Nishit Bhatt, Kalki Kumar, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Kuntala, Oliver Millard, Zoheb Malek, Mitul Patel, Shubh Patel.

Match Details

Match: Marsa vs American University of Malta, Matche 25 & 26

Date & Time: 25th June 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex has greatly favored the batsmen in the ECS T10 Malta. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. As a result, both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 115 runs.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs AUM)

MAR vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Darshit Patankar, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Fanyan Mughal, Tarak Shah, Waseem Abbas, Jit Patel, Shubh Patel.

Captain: Nowell Khosla. Vice-captain: Zoheb Malek.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Darshit Patankar, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Zoheb Malek, Sidharth Anand, Fanyan Mughal, Tarak Shah, Waseem Abbas, Jit Patel, Shubh Patel.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Niraj Khanna.

Edited by Samya Majumdar