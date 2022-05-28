MAR vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Semi Final 1

Marsta will take on Botkyrka in the first semi-final of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

Marsta have had a fabulous campaign so far. They finished on top of Group B, having won seven of their eight matches so far. Marsta then went on to beat Indiska by eight wickets in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Botkyrka won five of their eight league matches to finish second in Group A. They got the better of Stockholm Tigers by eight runs in their quarter-final fixture.

MAR vs BOT Probable Playing 11 Today

MAR XI

Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Fahad Waqas, Asif Loan, Shahid Mustafa (c)(wk), Aweem Ullah, Sohail Khan, Hamid Sulehri, Ajmal Raza, Arslan Atta, Islam Ali

BOT XI

Tahir Tarar, Shani Khawaja, Zeeshan Mahmood, Hayat Eatsham, Gurpal Randhawa, Asad Iqbal (c)(wk), Osama Qureshi, Faisal Mushtaq, Asif Khan, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ahmed Zulfiqar

Match Details

MAR vs BOT, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 28th May, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 are expected at this venue as the batters will get good purchase.

Today’s MAR vs BOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Khawaja has been fantastic for Botkyrka. He is their leading scorer and has managed 187 runs at an average of 23.38 and a strike rate of 154.55.

Batters

W Haider is expected to lead his side’s batting unit and has been in fabulous form. He has scored 162 runs in nine matches and will prove to be decisive again after having a rare failure in the last game.

All-rounders

S Ali is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the highest scorer in the competition and has amassed 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 213.20. Ali has also picked up six wickets and should be the primary captaincy choice for your MAR vs BOT Dream11 fantasy team.

Z Mahmood is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. With the bat, he has wreaked havoc and has piled up 191 runs at a strike rate of over 169. He has also managed to scalp six wickets with the ball at an economy rate of 7.82.

Bowlers

I Ali is the highest wicket-taker for Marsta and has picked up eight wickets at an average of 12.12. He has also bowled at an excellent economy rate of 7.46.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs BOT Dream11 prediction team

S Ali (MAR) – 624 points

Z Mahmood (BOT) – 542 points

M Tarar (BOT) – 490 points

H Sulehri (MAR) – 442 points

S Khawaja (BOT) – 348 points

Important stats for MAR vs BOT Dream11 prediction team

S Ali: 226 runs and six wickets

Z Mahmood: 191 runs and six wickets

M Tarar: 120 runs and seven wickets

H Sulehri: 59 runs and eight wickets

S Khawaja: 187 runs

MAR vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Today

MAR vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Khawaja, W Haider, G Randhawa, A Zulfiqar, S Ali, Z Mahmood, M Tarar, H Sulehri, I Ali, O Qureshi, A Atta

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: Z Mahmood

MAR vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Khawaja, S Mustafa, W Haider, A Ullah, A Zulfiqar, S Ali, Z Mahmood, M Tarar, I Ali, O Qureshi, A Khan

Captain: M Tarar, Vice-Captain: S Khawaja

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee