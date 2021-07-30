MAR vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Stockholm 2021, Match 44

Marsta will take on Forenom Royals in the 44th match of the ECS Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.
Marsta have won three and lost one of their last five matches. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and are arriving into the game in top form. They defeated Nacka by six wickets in their most recent match. Forenom Royals, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches in a row and are the underdogs in this contest.
MAR vs FOR Probable Playing 11 Today
MAR XI
Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa (C & wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif
FOR XI
Anirudh Ram, Divya Gadde, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Srini Jettiboyina, Ameya Bendre, Madhu Remella, Rohit Juneja (C), Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivas Manem (wk)
Match Details
MAR vs FOR, ECS Stockholm Match 44
Date and Time: 30th July, 2021, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm
Pitch Report
The pitch has something in it for both the bowlers and batsmen. Pacers will be able to find some assistance on this track. The average first innings score here is 102.
Today’s MAR vs FOR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Without a doubt, Share Ali should be chosen as the wicket-keeper. He has scored 53 runs over the last couple of matches.
Batsman
Waqas Hauder has scored runs consistently for Marsa. He’s expected to perform in the high-pressure clash today.
All-rounders
Rohit Juneja is one of those all-rounders who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 136 runs and picked up four wickets in the last five matches.
Hamid Sulehri has been extremely great with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 66 runs in the most recent match and has also collected five wickets in the last five matches.
Sweed Ullah has shown that he’s a man in top form. He has scalped six wickets in the last five games.
Bowlers
Ajmal Raza will be expected to do the talking with the ball. He began the tournament with eight wickets from the first five matches and would want to put his strong foot out in today’s match.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs FOR Dream11 prediction team
Rohit Juneja (FOR) – 516 points
Hamid Sulehri (MAR) – 433 points
Sweed Ullah (MAR) – 382 points
Ajmal Raza (MAR) – 363 points
Arpit Tiwari (FOR) – 341 points
Important stats for MAR vs FOR Dream11 prediction team
Rohit Juneja: 136 runs and 4 wickets
Hamid Sulehri: 116 runs and 5 wickets
Sweed Ullah: 6 wickets
Ajmal Raza: 5 wickets
Arpit Tiwari: 65 runs and 1 wicket
MAR vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, W Haider, F Waqas, A Pandey, S Ullah, H Sulehri, A Tiwari, R Juneja, A Raza, Q Syed, A Bendre
Captain: R Janeja, Vice-Captain: H Sulehri
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, A Ram, W Haider, F Waqas, A Pandey, S Ullah, H Sulehri, R Juneja, A Raza, Q Syed, A Bendre
Captain: S Ullah, Vice-Captain: A Raza