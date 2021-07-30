MAR vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Stockholm 2021, Match 44

Marsta will take on Forenom Royals in the 44th match of the ECS Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

Marsta have won three and lost one of their last five matches. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and are arriving into the game in top form. They defeated Nacka by six wickets in their most recent match. Forenom Royals, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches in a row and are the underdogs in this contest.

MAR vs FOR Probable Playing 11 Today

MAR XI

Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa (C & wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif

FOR XI

Anirudh Ram, Divya Gadde, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Srini Jettiboyina, Ameya Bendre, Madhu Remella, Rohit Juneja (C), Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivas Manem (wk)

Match Details

MAR vs FOR, ECS Stockholm Match 44

Date and Time: 30th July, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch has something in it for both the bowlers and batsmen. Pacers will be able to find some assistance on this track. The average first innings score here is 102.

Today’s MAR vs FOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Without a doubt, Share Ali should be chosen as the wicket-keeper. He has scored 53 runs over the last couple of matches.

Batsman

Waqas Hauder has scored runs consistently for Marsa. He’s expected to perform in the high-pressure clash today.

All-rounders

Rohit Juneja is one of those all-rounders who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 136 runs and picked up four wickets in the last five matches.

Hamid Sulehri has been extremely great with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 66 runs in the most recent match and has also collected five wickets in the last five matches.

Sweed Ullah has shown that he’s a man in top form. He has scalped six wickets in the last five games.

Bowlers

Ajmal Raza will be expected to do the talking with the ball. He began the tournament with eight wickets from the first five matches and would want to put his strong foot out in today’s match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs FOR Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Juneja (FOR) – 516 points

Hamid Sulehri (MAR) – 433 points

Sweed Ullah (MAR) – 382 points

Ajmal Raza (MAR) – 363 points

Arpit Tiwari (FOR) – 341 points

Important stats for MAR vs FOR Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Juneja: 136 runs and 4 wickets

Hamid Sulehri: 116 runs and 5 wickets

Sweed Ullah: 6 wickets

Ajmal Raza: 5 wickets

Arpit Tiwari: 65 runs and 1 wicket

MAR vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Today

MAR vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, W Haider, F Waqas, A Pandey, S Ullah, H Sulehri, A Tiwari, R Juneja, A Raza, Q Syed, A Bendre

Captain: R Janeja, Vice-Captain: H Sulehri

MAR vs FOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, A Ram, W Haider, F Waqas, A Pandey, S Ullah, H Sulehri, R Juneja, A Raza, Q Syed, A Bendre

Captain: S Ullah, Vice-Captain: A Raza

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava