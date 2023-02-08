MAR vs GZZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 40

The 40th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Marsa (MAR) squaring off against Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAR vs GZZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gozo Zalmi have won four of their last six matches and will hope to keep their winning run in the tournament. Marsa, on the other hand, have won none of their last six matches of the season. They will be desperate to bounce back and turn things around for themselves.

Marsa will give it their all to win the match, but Gozo Zalmi is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAR vs GZZ Match Details

The 40th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 8 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 8.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAR vs GZZ, Match 40

Date and Time: February 08, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Gozo and Msida Warriors CC, where a total of 95 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets in just 13 overs.

MAR vs GZZ Form Guide

MAR - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

GZZ - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

MAR vs GZZ Probable Playing XI

MAR Playing XI

No injury updates.

John Grima (wk), Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath, Haroon Mughal, Faisal Mahrose, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, and Waqas-Khan.

GZZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adnan Anwar (c & wk), Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed, Michael Das, Bilal Khan, Fazil Rahman, Glen Tavilla, Shakir Afridi, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi, and David Marks.

MAR vs GZZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Anwar

A Anwar is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Grima is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Ali

N Khanna and M Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Mughal played exceptionally well in the last series and will hope to carry the momentum in this tournament. He is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Rahman

F Rahman and F Mughal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Afridi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Javed and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs.D Marks is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAR vs GZZ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ali your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 455 points in the last six matches.

B Khan

B Khan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 438 points in the last six matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for MAR vs GZZ, Match 40

M Ali

B Khan

F Rahman

F Mughal

S Afridi

Marsa vs Gozo Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Marsa vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Anwar

Batters: M Ali, N Khanna, H Mughal

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Afridi, F Mahrose, F Mughal

Bowlers: B Khan, D Marks, M Javed

Marsa vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Anwar

Batters: M Ali, N Khanna, N Kosala, H Mughal

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Afridi, F Mahrose, F Mughal

Bowlers: B Khan, M Javed

