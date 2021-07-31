MAR vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Stockholm 2021, Match 44

Marsta will take on Huddinge in the 45th match of the ECS Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

Marsta are unbeaten in their last five matches and will be high on confidence going into this match. They defeated Forenom Royals by 61 runs in their most recent game and would desperately want to win this contest. Despite their recent nine-wicket victory over Botkyrka, Huddinge’s form could be concerning and they are the underdogs going into this match.

MAR vs FOR Probable Playing 11 Today

MAR XI

Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa (C & wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif

HUD XI

Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Abdul Rashid Khan II, Samiullah Rahmani, Muhammad Nasir Iqbal II, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand II, Wakil Jalali, Javaid Dawoodzai, Abdul Hameed II, Sheriyar Akbari

Match Details

MAR vs HUD, ECS Stockholm Match 45

Date and Time: 31st July, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch has something in it for both the bowlers and batsmen. Pacers will be able to find some assistance on this track. The average first innings score here is 102.

Today’s MAR vs HUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Without a doubt, Share Ali should be chosen as the wicket-keeper. He has scored 57 runs over the last three matches.

Batsman

Waqas Haider has scored runs consistently for Marsa. He’s expected to perform in the high-pressure clash today.

All-rounders

Hamid Sulehri has been great with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 66 runs in the match against Djurgardens IF and followed that up with a couple of wickets and 13 runs against Forenom Royals.

Sweed Ullah has shown that he’s a man in top form. He has scalped four wickets in the last five games and scored 25 runs in the most recent match.

Bowlers

Ajmal Raza is expected to do the talking with the ball. He began the tournament with eight wickets from the first five matches and would want to put his strong foot out in today’s match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Hamid Sulehri (MAR) – 553 points

Samiullah Rahmani (HUD) – 497 points

Sweed Ullah (MAR) – 420 points

Ajmal Raza (MAR) – 390 points

Share Ali (MAR) – 388 points

Important stats for MAR vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Hamid Sulehri: 129 runs and 7 wickets

Samiullah Rahmani: 61 runs and 6 wickets

Sweed Ullah: 25 runs and 4 wickets

Ajmal Raza: 5 wickets

Share Ali: 105 runs

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Today

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, A Rashid Khan, W Haider, T Zuwak, F Waqas, S Ullah, H Sulehri, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Rahmani, Q Syed

Captain: H Sulehri, Vice-Captain: S Rahmani

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, W Haider, F Momand, F Waqas, S Ullah, H Sulehri, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Rahmani, Q Syed, R Ahmadzai

Captain: S Ullah, Vice-Captain: A Raza

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava