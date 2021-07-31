MAR vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Stockholm 2021, Match 44

Marsta will take on Huddinge in the 45th match of the ECS Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.
Marsta are unbeaten in their last five matches and will be high on confidence going into this match. They defeated Forenom Royals by 61 runs in their most recent game and would desperately want to win this contest. Despite their recent nine-wicket victory over Botkyrka, Huddinge’s form could be concerning and they are the underdogs going into this match.
MAR vs FOR Probable Playing 11 Today
MAR XI
Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa (C & wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif
HUD XI
Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Abdul Rashid Khan II, Samiullah Rahmani, Muhammad Nasir Iqbal II, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand II, Wakil Jalali, Javaid Dawoodzai, Abdul Hameed II, Sheriyar Akbari
Match Details
MAR vs HUD, ECS Stockholm Match 45
Date and Time: 31st July, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm
Pitch Report
The pitch has something in it for both the bowlers and batsmen. Pacers will be able to find some assistance on this track. The average first innings score here is 102.
Today’s MAR vs HUD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Without a doubt, Share Ali should be chosen as the wicket-keeper. He has scored 57 runs over the last three matches.
Batsman
Waqas Haider has scored runs consistently for Marsa. He’s expected to perform in the high-pressure clash today.
All-rounders
Hamid Sulehri has been great with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 66 runs in the match against Djurgardens IF and followed that up with a couple of wickets and 13 runs against Forenom Royals.
Sweed Ullah has shown that he’s a man in top form. He has scalped four wickets in the last five games and scored 25 runs in the most recent match.
Bowlers
Ajmal Raza is expected to do the talking with the ball. He began the tournament with eight wickets from the first five matches and would want to put his strong foot out in today’s match.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs HUD Dream11 prediction team
Hamid Sulehri (MAR) – 553 points
Samiullah Rahmani (HUD) – 497 points
Sweed Ullah (MAR) – 420 points
Ajmal Raza (MAR) – 390 points
Share Ali (MAR) – 388 points
Important stats for MAR vs HUD Dream11 prediction team
Hamid Sulehri: 129 runs and 7 wickets
Samiullah Rahmani: 61 runs and 6 wickets
Sweed Ullah: 25 runs and 4 wickets
Ajmal Raza: 5 wickets
Share Ali: 105 runs
MAR vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, A Rashid Khan, W Haider, T Zuwak, F Waqas, S Ullah, H Sulehri, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Rahmani, Q Syed
Captain: H Sulehri, Vice-Captain: S Rahmani
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, W Haider, F Momand, F Waqas, S Ullah, H Sulehri, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Rahmani, Q Syed, R Ahmadzai
Captain: S Ullah, Vice-Captain: A Raza