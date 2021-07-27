MAR vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm match

Marsta CC will take on Huddinge in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Stockholm on 27th July. The Norsborg Cricket Ground will play host to this clash.

Both Marsta CC and Huddinge have had identical campaigns so far, winning two out of their three games.

Marsta won their last ECS T10 game against Alby Zalmi CC by 12 runs while Huddinge defeated Nacka CC by seven wickets in their previous encounter.

MAR vs HUD: Probable Playing XI for ECS T10 clash

Marsta CC Predicted XI

Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa, Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Waseem Ul Haque, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif.

Huddinge Predicted XI

Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Abdul Rashid Khan II, Samiullah Rahmani, Muhammad Nasir Iqbal II, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand II, Wakil Jalali, Javaid Dawoodzai, Abdul Hameed II, Sheriyar Akbari.

Match Details

Match: Marsta CC vs Huddinge, ECS T10 Stockholm

Date and Time: 27th July, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has provided assistance to the bowlers. The pacers are bound to get some movement initially and as the game progresses the spinners come into play. The team winning the toss in this ECS T10 clash is most likely to opt to bat first.

MAR vs HUD: Dream11 match top picks for ECS T10 clash

Wicketkeeper

Shahid Mustafa: Shahid Mustafa is a middle-order batsman who keeps the wickets for Marsta CC. He played brilliantly in the last game to grab the man of the match award during their win against Alby Zalmi CC.

Batsmen

Waqas Haider: Haider is an explosive opening batter who loves to attack right from the start. He is a crucial player and can give the perfect start to his team.

Tariq Zuwak: Tarik Zuwak is a dependable opening batter who can anchor the innings from one end. His consistency and reliability will be vital for the team.

All-rounders

Samiullah Rahmani: Rahmani is a hard-hitting allrounder who can score quickly at the end as well as take crucial wickets. He was exceptional in the last game, grabbing the man of the match award.

Sweed Ullah: Sweed Ullah is a powerful striker of the ball and can also contribute by taking wickets. Thus, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team ahead of this ECS T10 clash.

Bowlers

Nasir Iqbal: Nasir Iqbal’s ability to pick wickets at crucial junctures makes him a lethal weapon. He can prove to be a game-changer in today’s game.

Ajmal Raza: Ajmal Raza is a bowler who can contain the batters and create pressure on them whilst taking wickets. He is an important member of the team and will be crucial in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in your MAR vs HUD Dream11 team

Ajmal Raza (MAR) - 195 points

Waqas Haider (MAR) - 176 points

Nasir Iqbal (HUD) - 162 points

Shahid Mustafa (MAR) - 139 points

Samiullah Rahmani (HUD) - 133 points

Important stats for MAR vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Haider - 3 matches, 100 runs

Ajmal Raza - 3 matches, 5 wickets

Nasir Iqbal - 3 matches, 44 runs, 5 wickets

Sami Rahmani - 3 matches, 31 runs, 2 wickets

Sweed Ullah - 3 matches, 23 runs, 2 wickets

MAR vs HUD: Dream11 suggestion for today's ECS T10 clash

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Mustafa, Waqas Haider, Saeed Ahmad, Tariq Zuwak, Farhad Momand, Sweed Ullah, Sami Rahmani, Usman Arif, Ajmal Raza, Nasir Iqbal, Kamran Ali

Captain: Nasir Iqbal | Vice-Captain: Waqas Haider

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Mustafa, Imal Zuwak, Waqas Haider, Saeed Ahmad, Tariq Zuwak, Sweed Ullah, Sami Rahmani, Ajmal Raza, Nasir Iqbal, Kamran Ali, Qambber Syed

Captain: Ajmal Raza | Vice-Captain: Sami Rahmani

