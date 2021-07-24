MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team Prediction:  Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and pitch report for ECS T10 Sweden Match

Marsta and Huddinge are set to play in the 22nd match of the ECS T10 Stockholm tournament at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

Marsta were exceptional in the previous ECS season, finishing second in Group B. However, they couldn’t make it big in the playoffs, as they lost to eventual winners Nacka in the semi-final and then to Saltsjobaden CC in the bronze final. With a better squad this time, they would look to go all the way this season.

Meanwhile, Huddinge are making their ECS debut and are the only team without ECS experience in Group B. They will enter the tournament as one of the top Swedish clubs at division level. They have picked some champion players from the previous season’s winning team, Nacka, and will aim to make it big in their maiden ECS season.

Squads to choose from

Marsta

Ajmal Raza, Amjad Khaja, Fahad Waqas, Haji Aweem, Hamid Sulehri, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Shahid Mustafa, Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Waseem Ul Haque.

Huddinge

Akmal Zuwak, Farhad Momand, Hameed Abdul, Hameed Zuwak, Hijrat Khan, Ilham Ali, Imal Zuwak, Kamran Momand, Najeen Ullah, Nasir Iqbal, Rashid Khan, Rohollah Ahmadzai, Saeed Ahmad, Samiullah Rahmani, Shehriyar Akbari, Tariq Zuwak, Wakil Jalali, Yama Masoud.

MAR vs HUD Probable Playing XIs

Marsta

Ajmal Raza, Amjad Khaja, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ali, Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider.

Huddinge

Akmal Zuwak, Abdul Rashid, Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Samiullah Rahmani, Hijrat Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Yama Masoud, Kamran Momand, Najeeb Ullah, Hameed Abdul.

Match Details

Match: Marsta vs Huddinge, Match 22.

Date and Time (IST): 24th July, 2:30 PM.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard astroturf at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is a batting paradise. However, the ECS debutants are finding it tough to go for their shots from the get-go.

With good weather forecast for this game, a cracking match should ensue. 120 should be a par score on this wicket.

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team - 1 - ECS T10 Sweden 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Share Ali, Waqas Haider, Amjad Khaja, Akmal Zuwak, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Tariq Zuwak, Samiullah Rahmani, Usman Arif, Kamran Ali, Hijrat Khan.

Captain: Waqas Haider. Vice-captain: Samiullah Rahmani.

MAR vs HUD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imal Zuwak, Saeed Ahmad, Amjad Khaja, Akmal Zuwak, Sweed Ullah, Tariq Zuwak, Samiullah Rahmani, Usman Arif, Kamran Ali, Hijrat Khan, Hameed Abdul.

Captain: Saeed Ahmad. Vice-captain: Sweed Ullah.

Edited by Bhargav