MAR vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Quarter Final 4

Marsta will take on Indiska in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

The two teams have had polar opposite league campaigns. Marsta won seven of their eight matches and finished on top of the table in Group B. They had 14 points and a net run rate of +2.853.

Meanwhile, Indiska managed victories in only two of their eight games and finished fourth in Group A. They finished the league phase with four points and a net run rate of -2.338. Marsta will be the favorites to pick up a win here.

MAR vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

MAR XI

Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Fahad Waqas, Asif Loan, Shahid Mustafa (c&wk), Aweem Ullah, Sohail Khan, Hamid Sulehri, Ajmal Raza, Arslan Atta, Islam Ali

IND XI

Arijit Ghosh, Sachin Sharma, Gurvinder Singh (c), Manish Jamwal, Arshpreet Singh, Arjun Singh, Bhushan Nikumbh (wk), Imran Khan, Amit Sareen, Manjinder Singh, Aryan Kumar Sareen

Match Details

MAR vs UME, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Quarter Final 4

Date and Time: May 27, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find good purchase.

Today's MAR vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Mustafa has been fantastic for Marsta. He has scored 97 runs at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 173.21.

Batters

W Haider is expected to lead his side's batting unit and he has been in fabulous form. He has scored 161 runs at an average of 40.25 and has a strike rate of 191.66.

All-rounders

S Ali is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the third-highest scorer in the competition and has amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33 and at a strike rate of 211.11.

He has also picked up five wickets should be the primary captaincy choice for your MAR vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

G Singh is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. With the bat, he has wreaked havoc and has piled up 112 runs at a strike rate of over 123.

He has also managed to scalp nine wickets with the ball and is the highest wicket-taker for Indiska.

Bowlers

I Ali is the highest wicket-taker for Marsta and he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 12.42.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs IND Dream11 prediction team

S Ali (MAR) – 531 points

G Singh (IND) – 485 points

S Sharma (IND) – 447 points

H Sulehri (MAR) – 338 points

W Haider (MAR) – 319 points

Important stats for MAR vs IND Dream11 prediction team

S Ali: 190 runs and 3 wickets

G Singh: 112 runs and 9 wickets

S Sharma: 123 runs and 9 wickets

H Sulehri: 54 runs and 6 wickets

W Haider: 161 runs

MAR vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today

MAR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Mustafa, W Haider, F Waqas, A Ullah, S Ali, G Singh, S Sharma, H Sulehri, I Ali, S Kumar Sareen, A Singh

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: G Singh

MAR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Mustafa, A Ghosh, W Haider, F Waqas, A Ullah, S Ali, G Singh, S Sharma, I Ali, S Kumar Sareen, A Singh

Captain: W Haider, Vice-Captain: S Sharma.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar