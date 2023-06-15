MAR vs KRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 52

The 52nd game of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Marsta CC (MAR) square off against Kristianstad CC (KRS) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Thursday (June 15). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAR vs KRS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the report.

Marsta have won seven of their last eight games, while Kristianstad have won five of their last eight outings. Kristianstad will give their all to win the game, but Marsta are expected to prevail.

MAR vs KRS Match Details

The 52nd game of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 15 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm at 2:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAR vs KRS, Match 52

Date and Time: June 15, 2023; 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Marsta CC and Jinnah CC saw 333 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

MAR vs KRS Form Guide

MAR - Won seven of their last eight games

KRS - Won five of their last eight games

MAR vs KRS Probable Playing XIs

MAR

No injury update

Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Hamid Sulehri, Shahid Mustafa, Arif Hossain, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Ajmal Raza (C), Fahad Waqas, Muhammad Rehman, Nazmul Hashan, Zairi Baig

KRS

No injury update

Ihsanullah Wafa (C), Nyazwali Sahil (wk), Farid Zahir, Niamatullah Musleh, Samiulhaq Gujer, Farhad Sahak, Noman Zaheer, Akmal Popal, Hafizullah Shinwari, Sajid Khan, Faridullah Khawri

MAR vs KRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sahil

Sahil is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. H Jyoti is another good pick.

Batters

S Ali

M Rehman and Ali are the two best batter picks. S Mustafa played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

I Wafa

H Sulehri and Wafa are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Farhad is another good pick.

Bowlers

H Shinwari

The top bowler picks are N Hashan and Shinwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Zaheer is another good pick.

MAR vs KRS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ali

Ali bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 662 points in the last seven games.

I Wafa

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Wafa the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 509 points in the last seven games.

Five must-picks for MAR vs KRS, Match 52

S Ali

H Sulehri

I Wafa

N Hashan

S Farhad

Marsta CC vs Kristianstad CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Marsta CC vs Kristianstad CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Sahil

Batters: M Rehman, S Ali

All-rounders: I Wafa, S Farhad, S Gujer, A Hossain, W Haider, H Sulehri

Bowlers: N Hashan, H Shinwari

Marsta CC vs Kristianstad CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Sahil

Batters: M Rehman, S Ali

All-rounders: I Wafa, S Farhad, A Hossain, W Haider, H Sulehri

Bowlers: N Hashan, H Shinwari, N Zaheer

