MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus 2023, Match 44

The 44th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2023 will see Markhor (MAR) take on Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Tuesday, April 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction.

Markhor have been one of the teams to beat so far with three wins in four matches. While their bowling attack has fared well, it has been their batters that have delivered more often than not.

Limassol Zalmi, meanwhile, have one win in two games and are still finding their feet in the competition. Although they will start as underdogs, the Zalmi have enough firepower to trouble Markhor.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons between the two sides in Cyprus.

MAR vs LIZ Match Details

Markhor and Limassol Zalmi will lock horns in the 44th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2023 on Tuesday. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAR vs LIZ, ECS T10 Cyprus League, Match 44

Date and Time: April 18th, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Live Streaming: Fancode

MAR vs LIZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Markhor injury/team news

No injury concerns for Markhor.

Markhor probable playing 11

Zeeshan Ahmad, Amir Sohail (c), Zeeshan Ali, Abu Bakar Siddique, Nadeem Qamar, Awais Sulahri, Hamza Rehman, Rasab Sher, Muhammad Qamar, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Tajammal.

Limassol Zalmi injury/team news

No injury concerns for Limassol Zalmi.

Limassol Zalmi probable playing 11

Jawad Shah, Murtaza Khan (c), Umar Shah, Salman Khan, Muhammad Huzaifa, Faheem Khattak, Muhammad Farhad, Hasher Ullah, Furqan Muhammad, Babar Ayub and Syed Zia.

MAR vs LIZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Umar Shah (5 matches, 77 runs)

Umar Shah has had his moments in this format, coming up with key knocks in the top order. Umar has 77 runs in his last five matches at a strike rate in excess of 150.

With Shah being one of the go-to batters for the Zalmi, he is a fine addition to your MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Zeeshan Ahmad (5 matches, 129 runs, 0 wickets)

Zeeshan Ahmad has been brilliant for Markhor in his last five matches, scoring 129 runs. Zeeshan comes into this game on the back of scores of 43(25), 21(12), and 26(21) at the top of the order.

Zeeshan is capable of adding value with the ball as well, making him a top pick for your MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Murtaza Khan (5 matches, 45 runs, 0 wickets)

Murtaza Khan has had his moments this season, scoring 45 runs in his last five matches. Although he is a decent bowling option as well, Murtaza has not been able to pick up wickets consistently.

With Murtaza due for a big performance, he is a good addition to your MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Umar Farooq (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Umar Farooq is Markhor's leading bowler in this format with six wickets in five matches. Farooq is quite lethal with the new ball and can hold his own in the death overs as well.

With Farooq in brilliant form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team.

MAR vs LIZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Waqas Akhtar

Waqas Akhtar is another in-form player in the competition with 61 runs in his last two outings. He is striking in excess of 150 and can also add value with the ball.

With Waqas likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team.

Jawad Shah

Jawad Shah is a prolific batter who is capable of scoring big runs in this format. He has 209 runs and two wickets in his last five matches in this format, holding him in high regard.

Given the conditions on offer, Jawad is a brilliant captaincy pick for your MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Abu Bakar Siddique 59 runs in 3 matches Waqas Akhtar 120 runs in 3 matches Amir Sohail 2 wickets in 5 matches

MAR vs LIZ match expert tips

Abu Bakar Siddique comes into the game on the back of a fine 12-ball 40 against the Nicosia Fighters. He is capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, holding him in good stead.

Given his form, Siddique is a good differential pick for your MAR vs LIZ Dream11 prediction team.

MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Qamar

Batters: J Ali Shah (c), Z Ahmad, U Shah, A Bakar Siddique

All-rounders: W Akhtar (vc), S Khan, A Sulahri

Bowlers: M Khan, B Ayub, U Farooq

MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MAR vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Z Ali

Batters: J Ali Shah (vc), Z Ahmad, H Rehman, A Bakar Siddique

All-rounders: W Akhtar, S Khan, T Hussain (c)

Bowlers: M Khan, H Ullah, U Farooq

