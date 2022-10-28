MAR vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the ECS T10 Malta, Matches 19 & 20

Marsa will take on Msida Warriors in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAR vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Marsa are placed at the top of the points table, having won five out of their six matches. They won their last match against Bugibba Blasters by six wickets.

Msida Warriors, on the other hand, have won three out of their six matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last match against AUM by eight wickets.

MAR vs MSW Match Details

The 19th & 20th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on October 28 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAR vs MSW, ECS T10 Malta, Matches 19 & 20

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 5.00 pm & 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

MAR vs MSW Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Last three out of the five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 95

MAR vs MSW Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Marsa: W-W-L

Msida Warriors: L-W-L

MAR vs MSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

MAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAR Probable Playing 11

Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Muhammad Suleman, Haroon Mughal (c), Arslan Arshad, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Faisal Mahrose, Ghulam Qadri, and John Grima (wk).

MSW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MSW Probable Playing 11

Rockey Dianish (wk), Shijil Joy (c), Divyesh Kumar, Vipin Mohan, Sajith Sukumaran, Tony Louis, Ajin Soman, Akhil Piostine, Manuel Antony, Ashwin Paul, and Tom Thomas.

MAR vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rockey Dianish (6 matches, 170 runs, Strike Rate: 161.90)

Rockey is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 170 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 161.90.

Top Batter pick

Sajith Sukumaran (6 matches, 102 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 145.71 and Economy Rate: 9.88)

Sajith has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 102 runs at a strike rate of 145.71 in six matches. He has also scalped two crucial wickets in the process.

Top All-rounder pick

Fanyan Mughal (6 matches, 131 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 204.69 and Economy Rate: 6.40)

Fanyan will be an interesting all-round option. He has scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 204.69 in six matches, while also scalping three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Arslan Arshad (6 matches, 4 wickets and 8 runs, Economy Rate: 5.90 and Strike Rate: 88.89)

Arslan is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Msida Warriors. Having played six matches, he has four wickets to his name at an economy rate of 5.90.

MAR vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Fanyan Mughal

Fanyan could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 131 runs while picking up three wickets in six matches.

Sajith Sukumaran

Sajith is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 102 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 145.71, while also scalping two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAR vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Fanyan Mughal 131 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches Rockey Dianish 179 runs in 6 matches Shijil Joy 6 wickets and 39 runs in 6 matches Sajith Sukumaran 102 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches Noman Mehar 62 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches

MAR vs MSW match expert tips

Fanyan Mughal could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

MAR vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19 & 20, Head to Head League

MAR vs MSW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna, Rockey Dianish

Batters: Divyesh Kumar, Noman Mehar, Sajith Sukumaran

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Ajin Soman, Shijil Joy, Arslan Arshad

MAR vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19 & 20, Grand League

MAR vs MSW Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna, Rockey Dianish

Batters: Noman Mehar, Sajith Sukumaran, Faisal Mahrose

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Tom Thomas, Shijil Joy, Arslan Arshad.

