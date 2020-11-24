MAR vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 4 – Nov 25, 2020

In the fourth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, Marsa CC square off against Msida Warriors CC to kickstart their respective campaigns. Both these teams will be aiming to get going with a win in their first game. Moreover, this is the first of two fixtures both these teams will play on the day.

Marsa CC are one of the oldest clubs in Malta and the European Cricket Network (ECN). They are the hosts of this ECS tournament, and they have been a pretty good team over the years. They topped the group stage in a T20 tournament before they lost in the semi-final.

Msida Warriors CC have players largely based from the Kerala community. It is only this year that they renamed their team from Kerala Tuskers to Msida Warriors CC. They might not be the favourites in this ECS game, but they could surely spring a surprise or two.

Marsa CC are the favourites, as they are a veteran in this cricket series. Meanwhile, Msida Warriors CC might be the underdogs, but they cannot be taken lightly.

Squads to choose from:

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Glenn Tavilla, Fanyan Mughal, Farhan Masih, Waseem Abbas, John Grima (wk), Sidharth Anand, Noshair Akhter.

Msida Warriors CC: Samuel George, Justin George, Dives Kumar, Rahul Nair (wk), Renil Paul, Shijil Joy, Titi Thomas, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy, Tom Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC

Date: November 25th, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS is expected to be a sporting one. The batsmen have been able to score runs while the bowlers also have had something in it for them as well. The par scorehas been around 90-100 in this ECS tournament.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs MSW)

Dream11 Team for MAR vs MSW - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Nair, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Justin George, Haroon Mughal (c), Fanyan Mughal, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Waseem Abbas, Shijil Joy, Manuel Antony.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Dives Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Justin George, Tito Thomas, Glenn Tavilla, Haroon Mughal (c), Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Noshair Akhter, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony.

Captain: Haroon Mughal. Vice-captain: Justin George.