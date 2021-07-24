MAR vs NAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Stockholm Match 24

Marsta will be up against Nacka in the 24th match of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

Marsta were impressive last season wherein they finished second in the Group B points table. Advancing to the ECS T10 Botkyrka playoffs, they lost to eventual champions Nacka in the semi-finals. Marsta will be determined enough to go one step ahead and lift the coveted ECS T10 Stockholm trophy this time around. They have some of the top-quality all-rounders in their squad, capable of single-handedly winning matches.

Nacka, on the other hand, are the side to beat in Group B of the ECS T10 Stockholm. They had a phenomenal run at the ECS T10 Botkyrka where they won six consecutive matches and went on to defeat Djurgardens IF Cricketforening in the final by a massive 71-run margin. Nacka will be looking forward to repeating the same sort of performances and adding another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Squads to choose from

Marsta

Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Kamran Ali, Haji Aweem, Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Ajmal Raza, Fahad Waqas, Amjad Khaja, Shahid Mustafa (C & WK), Usman Arif, Mushtaq Aslam, Junaid Khan, Ahsan Rafique, Qambber Syed, Waseem Ul Haque, Usman Waraich, Umair Muzammal and Muhammad Rizwan Aslam.

Nacka

Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid (C & WK), Omran Zazai, Lemar Momand, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Zahid, Abdul Hakeem, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Azam Mohammad, Sadat Sidiqi, Shafi Masood, Aman Momand, Hewad Momand, Sadiq Sidiqi, Mohammad Abubakar and Baljit Singh.

MAR vs NAC Probable Playing 11 Today

Marsta

Shahid Mustafa (C & WK), Share Ali, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Fahad Waqas, Kamran Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Ajmal Raza, Junaid Khan.

Nacka

Zabi Zahid (C & WK), Omran Zazai, Sohail Zahid, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Abdul Hakeem, Azam Mohammad, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Aman Momand.

Match Details

Match: Marsta vs Nacka, ECS T10 Stockholm, Match 24

Date & Time: 24th July 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is pretty much a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 92 runs. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground, the pacers will also be able to extract some movement early on with the new ball in hand.

Teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board as most of the ECS T10 Stockholm games played on this ground have been won by teams batting first.

MAR vs NAC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm)

MAR vs NAC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Share Ali, Zabi Zahid, Waqas Haider, Omran Zazai, Sohail Zahid, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Khalid Zahid, Kamran Ali, Qambber Syed, Lemar Momand.

Captain: Waqas Haider. Vice-captain: Khalid Zahid.

MAR vs NAC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zabi Zahid, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Omran Zazai, Sohail Zahid, Hamid Sulehri, Khalid Zahid, Abdul Hakeem, Usman Arif, Kamran Ali, Lemar Momand.

Captain: Khalid Zahid. Vice-captain: Waqas Haider.

