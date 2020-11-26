In the first game of day four of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Marsa CC will be up against a winless Overseas CC. This is the 11th match of the tournament and both of these teams have had contrasting starts.

Out of the two games, Marsa CC have had so far, one was abandoned and in the other, they won convincingly. They beat Msida Warriors CC by 34 runs after they had racked up 117 batting first. They are currently placed third on the points table and they will look to build on this start.

On the other hand, Overseas CC have played four games and they’ve lost all four of them. In the first two games, they failed to defend scores and in the latter two, they couldn’t chase either and fell 12 runs short on both occasions while chasing 108 and 88 respectively. They desperately need to turn things around and the Jurg Hirschi-led side need to pull up their socks quickly.

Squads to choose from

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Predicted Playing XIs

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (c), Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Waseem Abbas

Overseas CC: Andy Naudi, Clyde Palmer (wk), Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Sean Byrne, David Marks, Jurg Hirschi (c), Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Matthew Towns

Match Details

Match: Marsa CC vs Overseas CC

Date: November 27th, 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is a good one to bat on. The average score batting first at this venue in this tournament is 93. The bowlers have had a say as well and they have found ways to chip away with wickets. Thus, not a lot is expected to change for this game and the par score will continue to be around 90-95.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs OVR)

Dream11 Team for MAR vs OVR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Daniel Kniverton, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Lee Tuck

Captain: Zeeshan Khan Vice-captain: Andy Naudi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Heinrich Gericke, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Daniel Kniverton, Haroon Mughal, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas, David Marks

Captain: Haroon Mughal Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke