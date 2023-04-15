MAR vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Match 33

Markhor (MAR) will lock horns with the Sri Lankan Lions (SLL) in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Cyprus at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the game, here's what you need to know about the MAR vs SLL Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both will begin their Cyprus T10 journey on Sunday with their first game of the tournament. Markhor will be hoping for key players like A Kumara, A Ahmed, and W Akhtar to step up and help them win.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Lions have a considerably more experienced lineup with players like Nalin Gamage, C Kumara, C Sadun, and R Siriwardana to rely on, and will be the favorites to win here.

MAR vs SLL Match Details, ECS T10 Cyprus

The 33rd match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2023 will be played on Sunday, April 16 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. The match will start at 11.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: Markhor vs Sri Lankan Lions, Match 33, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date & Time: April 16, 2023, 11:00 am IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

MAR vs SLL, Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a balanced one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the seamers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 94 runs.

Last 5 matches stats

Matches won by the team batting first: 2

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 97

Average second innings score: 94

MAR vs SLL Probable Playing 11 today

MAR team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

MAR Probable Playing XI

Z Ali, R Sher, S Ahmad, A Kumara, A Ahmed, W Akhtar, A Sulahri, K Sanjya, M Qamar, M Tajammal, and S Akbari

SLL team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

SLL Probable Playing XI

N Pathirana, A De Silva, Nalin Gamage, C Kumara, C Sadun, R Siriwardana, K Sanjya, K Raiz, B Mahesh, D Mendis, and H Susantha.

Today’s MAR vs SLL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nalin Pathirana

Nalin Pathirana is an attacking middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points with his exploits behind the stumps. He is a safe choice from the wicket-keeper section for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Nalin Gamage

Gamage is a talented top-order batter and is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match due to his familiarity with the venue and his ability.

Top All-rounder Pick

Roshan Siriwardana (716 runs & 29 wickets in 26 matches; Average: 35.80)

Roshan Siriwardana is a talented and experienced all-rounder in the tournament, scoring 716 runs at an average of 35.80 and taking 29 wickets in 26 matches. That makes him an excellent fantasy pick in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Kamal Raiz

Kamal did well with the ball in the previous tournament and is also a capable batter who can contribute some valuable runs in the lower order for his team. This makes him a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

MAR vs SLL match captain and vice-captain choices

Waqas Akhtar

He is expected to lead his team's bowling attack and has a good line, length, and accuracy. That makes Waqas a great pick for the captain of your MAR vs SLL fantasy team.

Chamal Sadun

Chamal Sadun is well-known for his big-hitting ability and is also a terrific right-arm medium-fast bowler. He should be a must-have in your fantasy team for this match.

5 Must Picks for MAR vs SLL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

A Ahmed

B Mahesh

D Mendis

W Akhtar

A Sulahri

MAR vs SLL match expert tips, 33rd match

Picking all-rounders and bowlers would be ideal for this game since the pitch is balanced. Batters have found it difficult to make runs previously, while spinners and pacers have made the most of the surface, so 3-4-3 could be a good team formation.

MAR vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MAR vs SLL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: N Pathirana, Z Ali

Batters: Nalin Gamage, A De Silva, A Ahmed

All-rounders: C Sadun, Waqas Akhtar, R Siriwardana, A Sulahri

Bowlers: K Raiz, M Tajammal

MAR vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MAR vs SLL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Z Ali

Batters: Nalin Gamage, A De Silva, A Ahmed

All-rounders: C Sadun, Waqas Akhtar, R Siriwardana, K Sanjaya

Bowlers: K Raiz, M Tajammal, S Akbari

Poll : 0 votes