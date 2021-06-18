MAR vs SOC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 19th, 2021

Marsa will clash against the Southern Crusaders in Match No. 21 & 22 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 at Marsa Sports Complex in Marsa.

Marsa started their ECS T10 Malta campaign with two wins from as many games. They are third in the Group A table with four points. Marsa will want to continue their winning run when they take on the Southern Crusaders.

In contrast, the Southern Crusaders are yet to open their account, having faced two defeats, including a golden ball loss. They are currently fourth in the table at present. The Southern Crusaders will want to get off the mark. However, it will be a challenging task against an in-form Marsa in their upcoming ECS T10 Malta encounter.

On that note, here are three players who can be your captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream 11 team for the ECS T10 Malta game between Marsa and Southern Crusaders.

#3 Nowell Khosla

Nowell Khosla (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Nowell Khosla tops the bowling charts for Marsa. The right-arm medium pacer has grabbed four wickets from two games. With an average of 2.50 and an economy of just 4, he has been pretty effective too.

Khosla can come in handy with the bat as well. He scored 235 runs, including a couple of fifties in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Malta league. That said, he can be a key inclusion for your Dream 11 team.

#2 Jojo Thomas

Southern Crusaders off-spinner Jojo Thomas has picked up five wickets from two games with the best figures of 3/17 against the Atlas UTC Knights.

He has an impressive economy of 5.75 with an average of 4.60. Thomas will look to come good once again as the Southern Crusaders are in search of their first win.

#1 Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan is Marsa's highest run-getter this season, with 86 runs to his name. He has a high score of 44, with a staggering strike rate of 175.71.

Zeeshan has been amongst the runs, scoring 211 in the previous edition as well. He will have a crucial role to play if Marsa wants to continue their winning run. He can also fetch your Dream 11 team a good deal of points in the ECS T10 Malta fixture between Marsa and Southern Crusaders.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee