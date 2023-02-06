MAR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 29

The 29th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Marsa CC (MAR) squaring off against the Southern Crusaders (SOC) at Marsa Sports Club on Monday, February 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Marsh CC have played four matches in the tournament and have not been able to win a single one. They are currently eighth in the points table and are yet to get off the mark.

Meanwhile, the Southern Crusaders are having a great time in the tournament. They have played four matches so far and have won all of them. They are currently second in the points table with eight points under their belt.

While Marsa CC will look to climb up in the points table, the Southern Crusaders will try and maintain their position in the top half of the table. Hence, this contest promises to be an exciting one.

MAR vs SOC Match Details

The 29th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 6 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Marsa CC vs Southern Crusaders, Match 29, ECS T10 Malta.

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 1.30 pm IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MAR vs SOC Pitch Report

The pitch was favorable to batters at the start of the tournament. But as the competition has progressed, it is the bowlers who have started to dominate the scene. A good fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

MAR vs SOC Form Guide

MAR - Have lost all four of their matches.

SOC - Have won all four of their matches.

MAR vs SOC Probable Playing XI

MAR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Marsa CC Probable Playing XI

Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath, Haroon Mughal, Faisal Mahrose, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, Waqas-Khan, and John Grima.

SOC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Southern Crusaders Probable Playing XI

Basil George, Ryan Bastianz, Mithila Avishka, Affy Khan, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, and Zeshan Yousaf.

MAR vs SOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Affy Khan

Affy Khan has been a consistent run scorer for the Southern Crusaders in the tournament. His ability to score runs fast consistently makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batters

Basil George

Basil George has been a revelation in the top order for the Southern Crusaders. He has been consistent and has scored runs at a good rate. George's current form makes him the best pick from the batter's category in this match.

All-rounder

Fanyan Mughal

Fanyan Mughal could be a very crucial pick for the match as he has the ability to win the match for his team with both the bat and the ball. Mughal is a very safe pick considering his all-round abilities.

Bowler

Ishantha Kariyawasam

Ishantha Kariyawasam bowls the difficult overs in the final stages of an innings. This gives him the chance to pick up wickets and hence pick up some crucial fantasy points.

MAR vs SOC Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Basil George

Basil George has been very consistent with the bat. His ability to score runs at a good rate makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Affy Khan

Affy Khan has been pretty decent with the bat in the tournament. His ability to be an adhesive in the middle order makes Affy Khan a good option to be kept as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for MAR vs SOC, Match 29

Affy Khan

Basil George

Fanyan Mughal

Ishantha Kariyawasam

Faisal Mahrose

Marsa CC vs Southern Crusaders Lions Match Expert Tips

The pitch has been in favor of the bowlers in the last few matches. The bowlers, especially those who have good variations in their repertoire, would be good picks for the match.

MAR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Affy Khan

Batters: H Mughal, G Thakur, Basil George

All-rounders: F Mughal, Z Yousaf, M Avishka, F Mahrose

Bowlers: I Kariyawasam, L Senavirathna, G Masih

MAR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Affy Khan

Batters: H Mughal, G Thakur, Basil George

All-rounders: F Mughal, Z Yousaf, M Avishka, F Mahrose

Bowlers: I Kariyawasam, L Senavirathna, G Masih

