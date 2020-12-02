MAR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 26 – Dec 02, 2020

In the last game on the penultimate day of the league stage of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, hosts Marsa CC face Southern Crusaders CC. Both teams come into the 28th game of the tournament on losing streaks.

Marsa CC were the pre-tournament favourites, and they played like one too at the start of the ECS tournament. However, they were hit by a rampant Atlas UTC Knights CC side, who brushed them aside twice in as many games. Thus, Haroon Mughal and his men could be looking to get back on track and seal a top-four spot in the ECS tournament.

On the other hand, Southern Crusaders CC were in excellent form at the start of the ECS tournament. They won four games in a row before they lost four on the bounce. The Crusaders lost twice apiece against Msida Warriors CC and Atlas UTC Knights CC.

In their last league game of the tournament, the Southern Crusaders CC will look to book a semi-final spot.

Squads to choose from:

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Glenn Tavilla, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk).

Southern Crusaders CC: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Gaurav Maithani (wk), Muhammad Bilal, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Indika Thilan Perera, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna.

Match Details

Match: Marsa CC vs Southern Crusaders CC

Date: December 2nd 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been a good one to bat on. The batsmen have made merry in the last few days, and scores in excess of 100-110 runs have been consistently racked up by teams batting first. More of the same could be on offer for this game too.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs SOC)

Dream11 Team for MAR vs SOC - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopal Thakur, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Michael Goonetilleke, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Waseem Abbas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal.

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Sidharth Anand, Muhammad Bilal, Jojo Thomas.

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf. Vice-captain: Haroon Mughal.