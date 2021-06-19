MAR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 21 & 22 - Jun 19, 2021

Marsa will lock horns with the Southern Crusaders in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Saturday.

Marsa have won their first two matches and are currently third in the Group A points table. They defeated the Royal Strikers by five wickets in their last ECS T10 Malta match. The defending champions will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum when they take on the Crusaders in Saturday's double-header.

The Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, have lost their first two ECS T10 Malta matches against Atlas UTC Knights. They currently find themselves in the penultimate position in the Group A standings. The Crusaders will be eager to open their account in the ECS T10 Malta at the earliest.

Squads to choose from

Marsa

Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (C), Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima (WK), Glen Tavilla, Noshair Akhter, Muhammad Usman, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubbair, Zohaib Anil, Riaz Ashraf and Noman Mehar.

Southern Crusaders

Michael Goonetilleke (C), Ryan Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Zeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Gopal Thakur (WK), Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Royal Butt, Angelo Delardon, Denasa Abeysinghe, Azwan Kamaleen, Eranga Jayawardhana, Waseem Sajjad and Aneel Shahid.

Probable Playing XIs

Marsa

Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, David Athwal, Noman Mehar, Muhammad Zubbair.

Southern Crusaders

Michael Goonetilleke (C), Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur (WK), Thilan Perera, Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Denasa Abeysinghe, Muhammad Bilal, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Marsa vs Southern Crusaders, Match 21 & 22

Date & Time: 19th June 2021, 12:30 PM 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 124 runs. The batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground, with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first upon winning the toss should be the preferred option on this ground.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs SOC)

MAR vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Gopal Thakur, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Michael Goonetilleke, Fanyan Mughal, Zeshan Yousaf, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Zubbair, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas.

Captain: Niraj Khanna. Vice-captain: Nowell Khosla.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Michael Goonetilleke, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Bilal, Zeshan Yousaf, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Zubbair, Jojo Thomas.

Captain: Niraj Khanna. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

