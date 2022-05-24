MAR vs STT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 29 & 30

The Stockholm Tigers (STT) will take on Marsta (MAR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday, 24 May.

Marsta didn't have the best of starts to their ECS campaign, dropping a game against Hammarby. However, they will start as the clear favorites, given their experience and firepower. Stockholm Tigers, meanwhile, aren't pushovers by any means. They have won three out of their four games and are well on course for a top-three finish. With valuable points up for grabs, a couple of intriguing games beckons on Tuesday.

MAR vs STT Probable Playing 11 Today

MAR XI

Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Hamid Sulehri, Shahid Mustafa (c), Aweem Ullah, Asif Loan, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Islam Ali, Arslan Atta and Qazi Rashid.

STT XI

Kawser Ahmed, Shaurav Sarkar, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed (c), Humayun Jyoti (wk), Rizvi Hoque, Raz Imtiaz, Shahnawazur Rahman, Zafar Ullah, Deba Sen and Md Ashraful Alam.

Match Details

MAR vs STT, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 29 & 30

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, 12:30 and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is a decent one to bat on despite there being enough help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, who will be key in the first few overs. There won't be much turn available for the spinners, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s MAR vs STT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Share Ali: Share Ali is a household name on the ECS circuit given his explosiveness at the top of the order. Although he showed glimpses of his ability with the bat in the previous game, he is due for a big one. With Share Ali's ability to tee off being key, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Arif Hossain: Like Share Ali, Arif Hossain is also an experienced campaigner capable of scoring big runs in the top order. Perhaps the Tigers' best option with the bat, Arif didn't score many runs in his first couple of games of the season. But with his skill-set bound to have a say, Hossain is a good addition to your MAR vs STT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hamid Sulehri: Hamid Sulehri was not at his best against Hammarby the previous week, failing to score many runs. Although he had his moments with the ball, Hamid would be keen to get himself back into form. Given his all-round talents, he is a must-have in your MAR vs STT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shahnawazur Rahman: Shahnawazur Rahman has been decent with the ball for the Tigers, picking up a few wickets in the middle and death overs. He has used his variations to good effect and given the conditions on offer, he should be a handful for Marsta.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAR vs STT Dream11 prediction team

Raz Imtiaz (STT)

Hamid Sulehri (MAR)

Share Ali (MAR)

Important stats for MAR vs STT Dream11 prediction team

Share Ali - 41 runs in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, Average: 41.00

Shahid Mustafa - 53 in 2 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, SR: 170.96

Shahnawazur Rahman - 4 wickets in 4 ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 matches, Average: 3.00

MAR vs STT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

MAR vs STT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Stockholm 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Jyoti, S Mustafa, A Hossain, W Haider, S Sarkar, S Ali, F Ahmed, H Sulehri, S Rahman, A Atta and A Alam.

Captain: S Ali. Vice-captain: A Hossain.

MAR vs STT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Stockholm 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Jyoti, S Mustafa, A Hossain, W Haider, S Sarkar, S Ali, D Sen, H Sulehri, S Rahman, A Atta and A Alam.

Captain: S Ali. Vice-captain: D Sen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar