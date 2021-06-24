MAR vs SWU Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 25th, 2021

Marsa will face Swieqi United in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta League 2021 at the Marsa Sports Complex.

Marsa topped the Group A table, while Swieqi United finished fourth in Group B. Marsa have six wins from eight games with 12 points. Meanwhile, Swieqi United have managed to win only two games in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta League.

Here are three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the first Quarter-Final clash in ECS T10 Malta 2021.

#3 Imran Ameer

Swieqi United all-rounder Imran Ameer has scored 160 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 164.94. He is the leading run-scorer for his team in this edition of the ECS T10 Malta League.

Imran has also picked up five wickets and is very handy with the ball. He displayed his all-round skills in their last league game against Overseas.

He first picked up two wickets for 15 runs. The right-hand batsman then scored an unbeaten 42 off just 21 deliveries, striking at over 200.

#2 Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan is the highest run-getter for Marsa so far. He has accumulated 180 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 163.63. He has a top score of 44 against the Royal Strikers.

Zeeshan will have a crucial role to play for Marsa during the quarter-final encounter of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

#1 Waseem Abbas

Marsa pacer Waseem Abbas is the second-highest wicket-taker thus far in ECS T10 Malta 2021. He has 11 scalps from eight matches. Waseem has also been clinical with an economy rate of 6.43.

His best performance came against the Atlas UTC Knights, where he picked up three wickets, giving away only seven runs. Waseem has been in great form with the ball.

Therefore, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as Marsa and Swieqi United battle it out in the first Quarter-Final.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar