MAR vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, 3rd Quarter Final

Marsa CC (MAR) will take on Swieqi United (SWU) in the third quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MAR vs SWU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Marsa CC are the strongest team in this year's ECS T10 Malta as they have won seven of their last eight matches. Swieqi United, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight games.

Swieqi United will give it their all to win the match, but Marsa CC is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAR vs SWU Match Details

The third quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on November 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAR vs SWU, 3rd Quarter Final

Date and Time: November 04, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

MAR vs SWU Form Guide

MAR - Won 7 of their last 8 games.

SWU - Won 3 of their last 8 games.

MAR vs SWU Probable Playing XI

MAR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna (wk), Muhammad Suleman, Haroon Mughal (c), Arslan Arshad, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Faisal Mahrose, Ghulam Qadri, and John Grima.

SWU Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Qasim Muhammad, Ahmed Shakeel (wk), Waqar Afridi, Abdul Akhtar, Hari Krishnan, Amrit Singh, Adyan Hassan, Asif Sha, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, and Umar Ulhaq.

MAR vs SWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Khanna (8 matches, 161 runs)

N Khanna, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 25 runs in just 10 balls in the last match.

Batters

N Khosla (8 matches, 116 runs)

H Krishnan and N Khosla are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Gull is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

F Mughal (8 matches, 210 runs, 5 wickets)

F Mughal and W Afridi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Q Muhammad is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Ahmed (8 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Qadir and A Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Arshad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAR vs SWU match captain and vice-captain choices

F Mughal

F Mughal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 210 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last eight matches.

W Afridi

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make W Afridi the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match. He has already scored 196 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAR vs SWU, 3rd Quarter Final

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points F Mughal 210 runs and 5 wickets 601 points W Afridi 196 runs and 6 wickets 609 points A Ahmed 6 wickets 245 points N Khanna 161 runs 319 points N Khosla 116 runs 186 points

Marsa CC vs Swieqi United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Marsa CC vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Marsa CC vs Swieqi United Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Khanna

Batters: N Khosla, A Gull, H Mughal, H Krishnan

All-rounders: F Mughal, W Afridi, Q Muhammad

Bowlers: A Ahmed, A Arshad, B Qadir

Marsa CC vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Khanna

Batters: N Khosla, S Muhammad, H Krishnan

All-rounders: F Mughal, W Afridi, Q Muhammad, N Mehar

Bowlers: A Ahmed, A Arshad, B Qadir

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes