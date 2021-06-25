MAR vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta 1st Quarter-final - June 25, 2021

Marsa will lock horns with Swieqi United in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday.

Marsa have had a tremendous ECS T10 Malta campaign thus far. They finished as Group A table-toppers, winning six of their eight league stage matches. Their six-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of the Atlas UTC Knights, who beat them twice on Tuesday. Nonetheless, the defending champions will start as hot favorites to win the first quarter-final and move a step closer to winning their second ECS T10 Malta title.

Swieqi United, on the other hand, have had a dismal tournament run in their debut season. They finished in the penultimate position in Group B with just two wins from their eight league stage matches. Swieqi United will head into their ECS T10 Malta quarter-final clash on the back of a seven-wicket win over Overseas. They will be hoping to shrug off their disappointing league stage campaign and surprise everyone by registering a victory over the defending champions. But it won't be easy.

All in all, fans will be in for another edge-of-the-seat ECS T10 Malta thriller at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Marsa

Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (C), Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Sidharth Anand, Noshair Akhter, Johnnie Grima (WK), Glen Tavilla, Muhammad Usman, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noman Mehar, Muhammad Zubbair, Zohaib Anil and Riaz Ashraf.

Swieqi United

Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Anil Qadir (C & WK), Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Imran Ameer, Ajay Mazi, Aqeel Raza, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Umar Khan, Muhammad Sufian, Subeendran Chandran, Vishavjit Hira, Ali Khan, Mustafa Malik, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad and Khurram Khan.

Probable Playing XIs

Marsa

Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Niraj Khanna, David Athwal, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, David Athwal, Farhan Masih.

Swieqi United

Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Arslan Ahmed, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Ajay Mazi, Umar Khan, Aqeel Raza, Ali Khan, Tanveer Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Marsa vs Atlas UTC Knights, 1st Quarterfinal

Date & Time: 25th June 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex is a sporting one. While the batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground, with relatively shorter boundaries on offer, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs and scalp wickets. The average first innings score at this venue is 75 runs.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs SWU)

MAR vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Ameer, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Ijaz Hussain, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Aqeel Raza, David Athwal, Waseem Abbas, Niraj Khanna, Bilal Khan.

Captain: Nowell Khosla. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Ameer, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Ijaz Hussain, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Aqeel Raza, Usman Khan, David Athwal, Waseem Abbas, Niraj Khanna.

Captain: Nowell Khosla. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar