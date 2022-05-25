MAR vs UME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 33 and 34

Marsa will take on Umea in the 33rd and 34th games of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday.

With three wins from four games so far, Marsa are atop the Group B standings at the moment. They beat Stockholm Tigers by nine and four wickets respectively in their last two games and are in excellent shape heading into this clash.

Meanwhile, Umea finally opened their account after beating Hammarby recently by nine wickets. However, they are languishing at the bottom of the standings with two losses and a win. They must win almost all their remaining games to have any chances of qualifying for the next round.

MAR vs UME Probable Playing XIs

MAR

Noman Mehar, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Khan, Fazil Rahman, Waseem Abbas, Haroon Mughal (C), Gurjeet Singh, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Farhan Masih, John Grima(wk).

UME

Sayyid Hussain, Arslan Bajwa, Gopinathan Manavalan, Pardeep Singh, Majid Mustafa, Sohail Adnan, Junaid Mohsin, Kaiyum Miah, Amir Husseini, Mahmood Ahmad, Hani Hassan.

Match Details

Match: MAR vs UME, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 33 and 34.

Date and Time: May 25, 2022; 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball early on but is largely a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 are common at this venue, as batters find good purchase.

Today’s MAR vs UME Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although he is listed as a wicketkeeper S Khan has had a massive impact with the ball. He has picked up four wickets, including three in his last game.

Batters

W Haider will hope to lead his team's batting unit. He has scored 89 runs in four games so far and will look for another big knock.

All-rounders

S Adnan is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 73 runs and picked up seven wickets this season. Adnan should be the primary captaincy choice in your MAR vs UME Dream11 fantasy team.

S Ali, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. With the bat, he has wreaked havoc, piling up 128 runs in four games. He has also managed three wickets.

Bowlers

T Mujtaba has done incredibly well with the ball, picking up six wickets in four games.

Five best players to pick in MAR vs UME Dream11 prediction team

S Adnan (UME) – 374 points

S Ali (MAR) – 322 points

T Mujtaba (UME) – 233 points

H Sulehri (MAR) – 200 points

T Raza Ullah (UME) – 185 points.

Key stats for MAR vs UME Dream11 prediction team

S Adnan: 73 runs and 7 wickets

S Ali: 128 runs and 3 wickets

T Mujtaba: 6 wickets

H Sulehri: 16 runs and 4 wickets

W Haider: 89 runs.

MAR vs UME Dream11 Prediction

MAR vs UME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Mustafa, S Khan, T Raza Ullah, W Haider, M Mustafa, S Adnan, S Ali, H Sulehri, T Mujtaba, K Miah, A Atta.

Captain: S Adnan. Vice-Captain: S Ali.

MAR vs UME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2 S Mustafa, T Raza Ullah, W Haider, M Mustafa, S Adnan, A Husseini, S Ali, H Sulehri, T Mujtaba, K Miah, A Atta.

Captain: H Sulehri. Vice-Captain: T Mujtaba.

Edited by Bhargav