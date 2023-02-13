MAR vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 59 & 60

The 59th and 60th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will see Marsa (MAR) squaring off against the Victoria Lions (VLS) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday, February 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAR vs VLS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Victoria Lions have won none of their last eight matches. Marsa, on the other hand, have won none of their last six matches of the season. Both teams will be desperate to bring their campaign back on track.

Marsa will give it their all to win the match, but the Victoria Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAR vs VLS Match Details

The 59th and 60th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 13 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAR vs VLS, Match 59 and 60

Date and Time: February 13, 2023, 5.30 pm & 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this wicket. The last match played on this pitch was between Gozo and Swieqi United, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

MAR vs VLS Form Guide

MAR - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

VLS - Won 0 of their last 8 matches

MAR vs VLS Probable Playing XI

MAR Playing XI

No injury updates.

John Grima (wk), Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath, Haroon Mughal, Faisal Mahrose, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, and Waqas-Khan.

VLS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Vimal Pillai, Adhith Rajan, Milton Devasia, Abdul Madambillath, Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Shejil Peter, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, and Rohan Rajan

MAR vs VLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Pushpangadan

P Pushpangadan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He will also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Grima is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Mughal

N Khosla and H Mughal are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. V Pillai played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Mughal

A John and F Mughal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Devasia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Wilson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Khan and A Wilson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Arshad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAR vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices

F Mughal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Mughal as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 331 points in the last six matches.

A John

A John will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 327 points in the last eight matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for MAR vs VLS, Match 59 and 60

H Mughal

F Mughal

A John

M Devasia

N Khanna

Marsa vs Victoria Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Marsa vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Pushpangadan

Batters: V Pillai, N Khosla, H Mughal

All-rounders: A John, M Devasia, N Khanna, F Mughal, A Rajan

Bowlers: A Wilson, W Khan

Marsa vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Pushpangadan

Batters: N Khosla, H Mughal

All-rounders: A John, M Devasia, N Khanna, F Mughal, A Rajan

Bowlers: A Wilson, W Khan, A Arshad

