MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore Matches 37 & 38

Marsa (MAR) will take on Gozo (GOZ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday.
Marsa have been quite inconsistent in the ECS T10 Malta Encore. They have two wins, three losses, and one washout to their name. Meanwhile, Gozo’s form has been worse. They have managed to win just one of their six ECS T10 Malta Encore games.
MAR vs GOZ Probable Playing 11 today
Marsa: Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Niraj Khanna, Noman Mehar, Haroon Mughal (c), David Athwal, John Grima (wk), Farhan Masih, Fazil Rahman
Gozo: Rajan Sharma, Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob (c), Sandesh Khatri, Senthil Raj (wk), Indika Perera, Milton Devasia, Joshby Job, Ajeesh Antony, Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon
Match Details
MAR vs GOZ, Matches 37 and 38, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021
Date & Time: December 2nd 2021, 1 & 3 PM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for Thursday's ECS T10 Malta Encore double-header.
Today’s MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Niraj Khanna has shown that he can blast his way to big scores. He is also decent behind the stumps.
Batter
Indika Perera, a vital middle-order batter for Gozo, is expected to be amongst the runs on Thursday.
All-rounders
Sandesh Khatri has been excellent with the ball in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, picking up five scalps. He has also chipped in with 19 runs.
Despite Haroon Mughal bowling just four overs in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, he has managed to take five wickets.
Bowlers
Ajeesh Antony has been quite consistent with the ball, taking five wickets in the tournament so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team
Haroon Mughal (MAR): 224 points
Aji Wilson (GOZ): 215 points
Sandesh Khatri (GOZ): 214 points
Ajeesh Antony (GOZ): 208 points
Fanyan Mughal (MAR): 224 points
Important stats for MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team
Sandesh Khatri: 5 wickets
Fanyan Mughal: 81 runs & 2 wickets
Haroon Mughal: 27 runs & 5 wickets
MAR vs GOZ Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Indika Perera, Gurjeet Singh, Milton Devasia, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Sandesh Khatri, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony, Sandeep Sasikumar, Fazil Rahman
Captain: Sandesh Khatri. Vice-captain: Haroon Mughal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Senthil Raj, Zeeshan Khan, Indika Perera, Milton Devasia, Joshby Job, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Sandesh Khatri, Aji Wilson, Farhan Masih, Ajeesh Antony, Fazil Rahman
Captain: Fanyan Mughal. Vice-captain: Aji Wilson