Marsa vs Msida Warriors - Dream11 Prediction

Marsa will take on Msida Warriors in the second semi-final of the ECS Malta T10 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAR vs MSW Warriors Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Marsa have been in superb form in this tournament. They have lost just one game in the entire season so far. They returned with seven wins and a loss in the group stages before securing a comprehensive win over Swieqi United in their quarter-final fixture.

Meanwhile, Msida Warriors have been inconsistent. They had a win-loss record of 3-5 in the group stages before beating Southern Crusaders comfortably in their quarter-final encounter.

MAR vs MSW Warriors, Match Details

The second semi-final match of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between Marsa and Msida Warriors will be played on November 5, 2022 at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAR vs MSW Warriors

Date & Time: November 5, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta is usually a very good one to bat on and teams have posted big scores regularly. More of the same can be expected from this encounter and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams bowling first: 18

MAR vs MSW Warriors Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Marsa: W, W, W, W, W

Msida Warriors: W, L, L, L, W

MAR vs MSW Warriors Probable Playing 11 today

Marsa Team News

No major injury concerns.

Marsa Probable Playing XI: Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Noman Mehar, Haroon Mughal (c), Muhammad Suleman, Arslan Arshad, Uttam Banik, Venkatesh Pakalapati, Farhan Masih, and John Grima (wk).

Msida Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Msida Warriors Probable Playing XI: Ajin Soman, Rockey Dianish (wk), Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran, Minesh Mathai, Vipin Mohan, Shijil Joy (c), Tony Louis, Joy Mathai, Manuel Antony, and Bristo Baby.

Today’s MAR vs MSW Warriors Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Niraj Khanna (8 innings, 172 runs)

Niraj Khanna has been in good touch with the bat. He has mustered 172 runs in eight outings with the bat and has remained unbeaten four times. He has a strike rate of 162.26.

Top Batter Pick

Divyesh Kumar (7 matches, 112 runs)

Divyesh Kumar seems to be batting nicely in this T10 league. He has accumulated 112 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 193.10. Nearly 80 percent of his runs have come in boundaries (10 sixes and six fours).

Top All-rounder Pick

Noman Mehar (9 matches, 65 runs, 4 wickets)

Noman Mehar can be effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 65 runs at a strike-rate of 203.13 and has chipped in with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.57.

Top Bowler Pick

Shijil Joy (9 matches, 8 wickets, 46 runs)

Shijil Joy has bowled well in this competition. He has picked up eight wickets so far and can also chip in usefully with the bat.

MAR vs MSW Warriors match captain and vice-captain choices

Fanyan Mughal (9 matches, 251 runs, 6 wickets)

Fanyan Mughal has been superb with both bat and ball. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament and has amassed 251 runs while striking at 210.92. He has smashed 20 sixes as well. With the ball, he has taken six scalps at an economy of 5.69.

Rockey Dianish (9 matches, 258 runs)

Rockey Dianish is at the top of the run charts in this ECS T10 Malta 2022. He has aggregated 258 runs at a strike rate of 165.38. He has hit 24 fours and 14 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MAR vs MSW Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Fanyan Mughal 251 runs & 6 wickets in 9 matches Rockey Dianish 258 runs in 9 matches Shijil Joy 46 runs & 8 wickets in 9 matches Sajith Sukumaran 120 runs & 3 wickets in 9 matches Arslan Arshad 7 wickets in 9 matches

MAR vs MSW Warriors match expert tips

Both teams boast of some quality all-rounders and top-order batters. They have done well in this tournament and will continue to be the key. Thus, the likes of Fanyan Mughal, Noman Mehar, Sajith Sukumaran, Niraj Khanna and Rockey Dianish might be the ones to watch out for.

MAR vs MSW Warriors Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Marsa vs Msida Warriors - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Rockey Dianish

Batters: Nowell Khosla, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Noman Mehar, Tony Louis

Bowlers: Farhan Masih, Shijil Joy, Arslan Arshad

MAR vs MSW Warriors Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Marsa vs Msida Warriors - ECS Malta T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Rockey Dianish

Batters: Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Noman Mehar

Bowlers: Shijil Joy, Ajin Soman, Arslan Arshad, Venkatesh Pakalapati

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes