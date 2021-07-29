MAR vs DIF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Match 39

Marsta (MAR) will be up against Djurgardens IF (DIF) in match number 39 of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday.

This is the penultimate game in Group B, with both Marsta and Djurgardens IF having qualified for the knockouts. While Marsta are currently second with seven points from six games, Djurgardens IF are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won five and lost just once in the ECS T10 Stockholm so far.

MAR vs DIF Probable Playing 11 Today

Marsta: Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Shahid Mustafa (c & wk), Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Ajmal Raza, Fahad Waqas, Usman Waraich, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed

Djurgardens IF: Wynand Boshoff (c & wk), Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ryan Kingsley, Ankit Dubey, Serge Conein, Asim Bukhari, Prashant Shukla, Deepak Chandel, Shravan Kannan

Match Details

Marsta vs Djurgardens IF, match 39, ECS T10 Stockholm

Date and Time: July 29th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is an excellent one to bat on. The average first innings score at the venue is around 96 runs after 34 completed ECS T10 Stockholm matches. Moreover, teams batting first have won the majority of the games in the tournament.

Today’s MAR vs DIF Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Wynand Boshoff – The DIF wicketkeeper-batsman is the second-highest run-getter (181 runs) in the ECS T10 Stockholm and has smashed 23 fours.

Batsmen

Asim Bukhari – The 34-year-old has scored 45 runs in four innings and can hit the boundaries regularly.

Waqas Haider – Haider has been quite consistent for Marsta at the top of the order. He has chipped in with 118 runs at a strike rate of 178.78.

All-rounders

Shahzeb Choudhry – Choudhry has been brilliant with both the bat and ball. He has scored 79 runs while also picking up 11 wickets.

Hamid Sulehri – The left-arm spinner has had a good season with the ball so far. He has taken six wickets and can be handy with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Prashant Shukla – Shukla is the second-highest wicket-taker for DIF in the ECS T10 Stockholm. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.66.

Ajmal Raza – The left-arm Marsta seamer has been in superb form with the ball, picking up nine wickets in six games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs DIF Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry (DIF): 592 points

Prashant Shukla (DIF): 388 points

Wynand Boshoff (DIF): 372 points

Ajmal Raza (MAR): 328 points

Hamid Sulehri (MAR): 256 points

Important stats for MAR vs DIF Dream11 prediction team

Shahzeb Choudhry: 79 runs & 11 wickets; SR – 183.72 & ER – 7.33

Prashant Shukla: 10 wickets; ER – 6.66

Waqas Haider: 118 runs; SR – 178.78

Hamid Sulehri: 34 runs & six wickets; SR – 161.90 & ER – 7.57

Ajmal Raza: Nine wickets; ER – 8.90

MAR vs DIF Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Stockholm)

Dream11 Team 1: Marsta vs Djurgardens IF - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ankit Dubey, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Prashant Shukla, Ajmal Raza, Shravan Kannan

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Wynand Boshoff

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Share Ali, Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ankit Dubey, Hamid Sulehri, Prashant Shukla, Ajmal Raza, Shravan Kannan

Captain: Prashant Shukla. Vice-captain: Hamid Sulehri

