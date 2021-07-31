MAR vs DIF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Bronze Final Match 

Marsta will take on Djurgardens IF in the Bronze Final match of this European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Stockholm 2021. The Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm will be the venue for this match.

Marsta have been quite consistent in this tournament. They topped Group B with five wins and two losses. They won their quarter-final encounter easily but fell six runs short in the semis. Meanwhile, Djurgardens IF also won five games in the group stages before losing a close semi-final encounter.

MAR vs DIF Probable Playing XI today

Marsta: Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Shahid Mustafa (c & wk), Ajmal Raza, Usman Waraich, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Umair Muzammal

Djurgardens IF: Wynand Boshoff (c & wk), Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry, Deepak Chandel, Asim Bukhari, Liam Karlsson, Ankit Dubey, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan

Match Details

Match: Marsta vs Djurgardens

Date: July 31st 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm has been an excellent one to bat on and the batters have enjoyed the conditions. However, the bowlers have found something in it for them as well. The average score batting first has been around 95 and teams batting first have won more games.

Today’s MAR vs DIF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wynand Boshoff

Boshoff has been in top form with the bat and has scored 219 runs at a strike-rate of 172.44.

Batsmen

Daniel Nissila

Nissila has batted only four times and has chipped in with 84 runs at a strike-rate of 164.70.

Waqas Haider

The MAR top-order batter has scored 172 runs at a strike-rate of 181.05.

All-rounders

Shahzeb Choudhry

The DIF all-rounder has scored 111 runs and has returned with 12 wickets.

Hamid Sulehri

Sulehri has been superb all-round, picking up 10 wickets and scoring 148 runs.

Bowlers

Serge Conein

Conein has picked up seven wickets from five games in this tournament.

Qambber Syed

Syed has chipped in well with the ball and has returned with seven wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs DIF Dream11 Prediction Team

Shahzeb Choudhry (DIF): 759 points

Hamid Sulehri (MAR): 626 points

Sweed Ullah (MAR): 550 points

Wynand Boshoff (DIF): 516 points

Prashant Shukla (DIF): 414 points

Important stats for MAR vs DIF Dream11 Prediction Team

Hamid Sulehri: 148 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 174.11 & ER – 7.50

Waqas Haider: 172 runs; SR – 181.05

Shahzeb Choudhry: 111 runs & 12 wickets; SR – 188.13 & ER – 8.37

Wynand Boshoff: 219 runs; SR – 172.44

MAR vs DIF Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team 1: ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Bronze Final Match Dream11 Team 2: ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Bronze Final Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Hamid Sulehri, Serge Conein, Qambber Syed, Shravan Kannan

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry Vice-captain: Hamid Sulehri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Share Ali, Wynand Boshoff, Waqas Haider, Daniel Nissila, Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Prashant Shukla, Serge Conein, Usman Waraich

Captain: Wynand Boshoff Vice-captain: Sweed Ullah

Edited by Diptanil Roy