MAR vs DIF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Bronze Final Match 

Marsta will take on Djurgardens IF in the Bronze Final match of this European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Stockholm 2021. The Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm will be the venue for this match.
Marsta have been quite consistent in this tournament. They topped Group B with five wins and two losses. They won their quarter-final encounter easily but fell six runs short in the semis. Meanwhile, Djurgardens IF also won five games in the group stages before losing a close semi-final encounter.
MAR vs DIF Probable Playing XI today
Marsta: Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Shahid Mustafa (c & wk), Ajmal Raza, Usman Waraich, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Umair Muzammal
Djurgardens IF: Wynand Boshoff (c & wk), Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry, Deepak Chandel, Asim Bukhari, Liam Karlsson, Ankit Dubey, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Shravan Kannan
Match Details
Match: Marsta vs Djurgardens
Date: July 31st 2021, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm
Pitch Report
The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm has been an excellent one to bat on and the batters have enjoyed the conditions. However, the bowlers have found something in it for them as well. The average score batting first has been around 95 and teams batting first have won more games.
Today’s MAR vs DIF Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Wynand Boshoff
Boshoff has been in top form with the bat and has scored 219 runs at a strike-rate of 172.44.
Batsmen
- Daniel Nissila
Nissila has batted only four times and has chipped in with 84 runs at a strike-rate of 164.70.
- Waqas Haider
The MAR top-order batter has scored 172 runs at a strike-rate of 181.05.
All-rounders
- Shahzeb Choudhry
The DIF all-rounder has scored 111 runs and has returned with 12 wickets.
- Hamid Sulehri
Sulehri has been superb all-round, picking up 10 wickets and scoring 148 runs.
Bowlers
- Serge Conein
Conein has picked up seven wickets from five games in this tournament.
- Qambber Syed
Syed has chipped in well with the ball and has returned with seven wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAR vs DIF Dream11 Prediction Team
Shahzeb Choudhry (DIF): 759 points
Hamid Sulehri (MAR): 626 points
Sweed Ullah (MAR): 550 points
Wynand Boshoff (DIF): 516 points
Prashant Shukla (DIF): 414 points
Important stats for MAR vs DIF Dream11 Prediction Team
Hamid Sulehri: 148 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 174.11 & ER – 7.50
Waqas Haider: 172 runs; SR – 181.05
Shahzeb Choudhry: 111 runs & 12 wickets; SR – 188.13 & ER – 8.37
Wynand Boshoff: 219 runs; SR – 172.44
MAR vs DIF Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Hamid Sulehri, Serge Conein, Qambber Syed, Shravan Kannan
Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry Vice-captain: Hamid Sulehri
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Share Ali, Wynand Boshoff, Waqas Haider, Daniel Nissila, Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Prashant Shukla, Serge Conein, Usman Waraich
Captain: Wynand Boshoff Vice-captain: Sweed Ullah