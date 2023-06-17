MAS vs SSF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Tri Series, Match 6

The sixth match of the MCA T20 Tri Series will see the MCA Secretary XI (MAS) squaring off against SSF Panthers (SSF) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, June 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAS vs SSF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

MCA Secretary XI have won two of their last three matches. SSF Panthers, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three matches of the season. SSF Panthers will give it their all to win the match, but the MCA Secretary XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAS vs SSF Match Details

The sixth match of the MCA T20 Tri Series will be played on June 17 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAS vs SSF, Match 6

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MCA President XI and SSF Panthers, where a total of 425 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

MAS vs SSF Form Guide

MAS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

SSF - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

MAS vs SSF Probable Playing XI

MAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Amir Azim, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Ahmad Faiz ©, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Wan Azam (wk)

SSF Playing XI

No injury updates

Asad Ali-V (wk), Suleman, Bilal Ahmed, Farrukh Sheraz ©, Hasnain Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan-Rana, Tehseen Saif, Farhan Sadiq, Aqib Javed, Zain Younas

MAS vs SSF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hafizs

A Hafizs is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Muhammad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Faiz

Z Zulkifle and A Faiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Ahmed played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Amir

F Sham and M Amir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ezat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Javed and S Ezat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Ullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAS vs SSF match captain and vice-captain choices

M Amir

M Amir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 219 points in the last three matches.

A Faiz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Faiz the captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 182 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAS vs SSF, Match 6

A Faiz

B Ahmed

Y Ullah

M Amir

H Ahmed

MCA Secretary XI vs SSF Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MCA Secretary XI vs SSF Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hafizs, W Muhammad

Batters: A Faiz, Z Zulkifle, B Ahmed

All-rounders: M Amir, F Sham, H Ahmed

Bowlers: Y Ullah, A Javed, S Ezat

MCA Secretary XI vs SSF Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hafizs

Batters: A Faiz, Z Zulkifle, B Ahmed

All-rounders: M Amir, F Sham, H Ahmed, F Sheraz

Bowlers: Y Ullah, A Javed, S Ezat

Poll : 0 votes