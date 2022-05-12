MTC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 23

The Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will take on AGORC (AGR) in the 23rd match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, 12 May.

The Masters Cricket Club are unbeaten in the KCA Club Championship 2022, winning five in five. AGORC, meanwhile, started their campaign with a loss before winning four on the bounce.

MTC vs AGR Probable Playing 11 today

Masters Cricket Club: Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Ananthakrishanan J, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph (c), Kevin Oscar, Fazil Fanoos, Vaisakh Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

AGORC: A K Arjun (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Jineesh PM, Vishnu N Babu, Vyshak Chandran, Akhil KG, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Krishna Kumar, Kanakkatharaparambu Sreejith.

Match Details

MTC vs AGR, 23rd Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 12th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Despite the pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha likely to favor the batters, there could be some turn available for the spinners. The pacers might also be able to move the new ball around a bit.

Today’s MTC vs AGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A K Arjun has been in top form with the bat in the KCA Club Championship 2022, accumulating 179 runs at an average of 59.67 and a strike rate of 119.33.

Batter

Rohan Kunnummal is currently the tournament's top-scorer with 218 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 200.

All-rounder

Vyshak Chandran has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball, scoring 94 runs and picking up two wickets.

Bowlers

Sudhesan Midhun has returned with nine scalps at an economy rate of 5.83.

Gokul Gopinath is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the KCA Club Championship 2022 with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohan Kunnummal (MTC): 343 points

Sudhesan Midhun (AGR): 330 points

Gokul Gopinath (MTC): 326 points

A K Arjun (AGR): 299 points

Vaisakh Chandran (MTC): 279 points

Important stats for MTC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohan Kunnummal: 218 runs

Gokul Gopinath: 10 wickets

Vaisakh Chandran: 7 wickets

A K Arjun: 179 runs

Sudhesan Midhun: 9 wickets

MTC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs AGORC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A K Arjun, Vishnu Raj, Mohammed Shanu, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Vyshak Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Akhil MS, Sudhesan Midhun, Gokul Gopinath, Vaisakh Chandran.

Captain: Rohan Kunnummal. Vice-captain: Sudhesan Midhun.

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs AGORC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A K Arjun, Vishnu Raj, Mohammed Shanu, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Vyshak Chandran, Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Gokul Gopinath, Vaisakh Chandran.

Captain: Gokul Gopinath. Vice-captain: Vyshak Chandran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar