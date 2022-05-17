MTC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022 Qualifier 2

Masters Cricket Club will take on AGORC in the second Qualifier of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday.
Masters Cricket Club have been in top form this season. They have six wins from eight games and their Eliminator game was washed out which meant they qualified for this encounter. Meanwhile, AGORC lost just one game in the entire tournament. They won five and two others were washed out.
MTC vs AGR Probable Playing 11 today
Masters Cricket Club: Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Ananthakrishanan J, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph (c), Kevin Oscar, Fazil Fanoos, Vaisakh Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Vishweshwar A Suresh
AGORC: A K Arjun (wk), Jineesh PM, Vishnu N Babu, Vyshakh S, Anoob G, Akhil KG, Athuljith M Anu, Mansoor K L, Krishna Kumar, Perumparambath Anthaf, Alwin Philip
Match Details
Match: MTC vs AGR
Date & Time: May 17th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the new-ball might offer some assistance to the pacers.
Today’s MTC vs AGR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
A K Arjun is in the top-five leading run-getters list in this tournament and has amassed 231 runs in six innings.
Batters
Rohan Kunnummal is at the top of the run charts and has aggregated 279 runs at a strike-rate of 192.41.
All-rounders
Sijomon Joseph has chipped in nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 66 runs and has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.86.
Bowlers
Gokul Gopinath is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has returned with 13 scalps while conceding runs at an economy of 6.40.
Top 5 best players to pick in MTC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team
Gokul Gopinath (MTC): 447 points
Rohan Kunnummal (MTC): 446 points
Vishnu Raj (MTC): 429 points
A K Arjun (AGR): 406 points
Sijomon Joseph (MTC): 323 points
Important stats for MTC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team
Gokul Gopinath: 13 wickets
Rohan Kunnummal: 279 runs
Vaisakh Chandran: 10 wickets
A K Arjun: 231 runs
MTC vs AGR Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, A K Arjun, Rohan Kunnummal, Pallam Anfal, Vishnu N Babu, Vyshakh S, Sijomon Joseph, Akhil KG, Krishna Kumar, Vaisakh Chandran, Gokul Gopinath
Captain: Gokul Gopinath Vice-captain: A K Arjun
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, A K Arjun, Rohan Kunnummal, Pallam Anfal, Vishnu N Babu, Vyshakh S, Sijomon Joseph, Krishna Kumar, Vaisakh Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Perumparambath Anthaf
Captain: Rohan Kunnummal Vice-captain: Sijomon Joseph