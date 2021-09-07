MTC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Match 16

The Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will take on Eranakulam Cricket Club (ENC) in match number 16 of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

The Masters Cricket Club have had an indifferent start to their Kerala Club Championship campaign. They won their first game before faltering in their second. Eranakulam Cricket Club, meanwhile, have played just one game, losing comprehensively against Tripunithura Cricket Club.

MTC vs ENC Probable Playing 11 Today

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj, Ananthakrishanan J, Sijomon Joseph, Jafar Jamal, Abhishek Mohan, Bharath Soorya M, P Prashanth, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Subin S, Abhiram C H, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Alfi Francis, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Anand Joseph, Adithya Vinod, M Arun, Sreehari S Nair

Match Details

MTC vs ENC, Match 16, Kerala Club Championship

Date and Time: September 7th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Although the track at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is usually a good one to bat on, there is something in it for the bowlers too. While there is some movement available for the pacers, the spinners will find some turn as well. Another all-round surface is likely to be in store for today's Kerala Club Championship game.

Today’s MTC vs ENC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Raj – Raj hasn't really delivered with the bat yet, but he can play a big knock at the top of the order. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Alfi Francis – Francis is someone who can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He scored 26 runs and took one wicket in ENC’s first Kerala Club Championship game.

Abhiram C H – The ENC opener could be a vital pick for today's game. He top-scored with a well-made 40 in the first match.

All-rounders

Bovas M Justin – Justin didn’t have a great first game for ENC, but he remains their premier all-rounder. He can take wickets and use the long handle to good effect in the middle-order.

Sijomon Joseph – The MTC all-rounder has played two Kerala Club Championship games, picking up three wickets. He also scored 32 in the second game.

Bowlers

Vaisakh Chandran – Chandran has been superb with the ball so far. He has picked up four wickets and could be the one to watch out for in today's Kerala Club Championship game.

P Prashanth – Prashanth has bowled economically, taking two wickets in as many games. He can strike big with the bat as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Team

Vaisakh Chandran (MTC): 134 points

Sijomon Joseph (MTC): 124 points

P Prashanth (MTC): 97 points

Alfi Francis (ENC): 79 points

Abhiram C H (ENC): 57 points

Important stats for MTC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhiram C H: 40 runs

Alfi Francis: 26 runs & 1 wicket

Vaisakh Chandran: 4 wickets

Sijomon Joseph: 32 runs & 3 wickets

MTC vs ENC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Alfi Francis, Abhiram C H, Krishna Prasad, Bovas M Justin, Anand Joseph, Ananthakrishanan J, Sijomon Joseph, M Arun, P Prashanth, Vaisakh Chandran

Captain: Sijomon Joseph. Vice-captain: Alfi Francis

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Eranakulam Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subin S, Alfi Francis, Abhiram C H, Jafar Jamal, Bovas M Justin, Ananthakrishanan J, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, Jerin PS, P Prashanth, Vaisakh Chandran

Captain: Vaisakh Chandran. Vice-captain: Abhiram C H

Edited by Samya Majumdar