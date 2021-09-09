MTC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Match 20

The Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will take on Jolly Rovers (JRO) in match number 20 of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Neither team have had the best of runs in the Kerala Club Championship. With one win and two losses each, both teams find themselves towards the bottom of the points table. Moreover, both Masters Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers recorded their only win of the Kerala Club Championship over Tripunithura Cricket Club.

MTC vs JRO Probable Playing 11 today

Masters Cricket Club: Vishnu Raj, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Atul Diamond Sowri, Ananthakrishanan J, Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, AG Amal, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh

Jolly Rovers: Anand Krishnan (c), Mohammed Shameel CP, Rabin Krishna M, Saly V Samson, Nikhil T, NK Jubin, Shabin Pasha-K-P, V-K V Sreerag, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Vignesh Puthur, Mohammed Ishaque-P

Match Details

MTC vs JRO, Match 20, Kerala Club Championship

Date and Time: September 9th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Although the track at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is usually a good one to bat on, there is something in it for the bowlers too. While the pacers will find some movement, there will be some turn available for the spinners. Another all-round surface is likely to be in store for today's Kerala Club Championship game.

Today’s MTC vs JRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nikhil T – The JRO wicketkeeper-batsman has looked in good touch in the Kerala Club Championship, mustering 79 runs at a strike rate of 136.21.

Batsmen

Anand Krishnan – The JRO skipper has been batting really well, scoring 132 runs while striking at 129.41.

Rohan Kunnummal – Kunnummal is leading the run-scoring charts for MTC in the Kerala Club Championship. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 162.67.

All-rounders

Rabin Krishna M – The seam-bowling all-rounder has looked good with the bat, having scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 125.86. On the bowling front, he has been tight.

Sijomon Joseph – Joseph has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. Moreover, he has chipped in with 34 runs.

Bowlers

Vignesh Puthur – Puthur may have been expensive with the ball, but he has been amongst the wickets. He has taken four wickets in the Kerala Club Championship so far.

Vaisakh Chandran – Chandran has been in superb form with the ball, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.27.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction Team

Anand Krishnan (JRO): 185 points

Rohan Kunnummal (MTC): 172 points

Vaisakh Chandran (MTC): 169 points

Abhishek Mohan (MTC): 140 points

Rabin Krishna M (JRO): 139 points

Important stats for MTC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohan Kunnummal: 122 runs; SR – 162.67

Vaisakh Chandran: 4 wickets; ER – 4.27

Anand Krishnan: 132 runs; SR – 129.41

Vignesh Puthur: 4 wickets; ER – 11.84

MTC vs JRO Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nikhil T, Rohan Kunnummal, Anand Krishnan, Saly V Samson, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Rabin Krishna M, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaisakh Chandran, Vignesh Puthur

Captain: Rabin Krishna M. Vice-captain: Sijomon Joseph

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Jolly Rovers - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nikhil T, Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummal, Anand Krishnan, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Rabin Krishna M, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, NK Jubin, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaisakh Chandran

Captain: Anand Krishnan. Vice-captain: Abhishek Mohan

Edited by Samya Majumdar