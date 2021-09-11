MTC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Match 24

The Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will take on Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) in match number 24 of the Kerala Club Championship at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The Masters Cricket Club have been inconsistent in the Kerala Club Championship. With two wins and as many losses, they are currently sixth in the points table. Meanwhile, Prathibha Cricket Club have played seven Kerala Club Championship games so far, winning two and losing one, while four of their fixtures were abandoned. With eight points, they are sitting at the top of the standings.

MTC vs PRC Probable Playing 11 Today

Masters Cricket Club: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, P Prashanth, Jafar Jamal, Bharath Soorya M, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Ananthakrishanan J, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaisakh Chandran

Prathibha Cricket Club: Vyshak Chandran, Sharafuddeen NM, JR Sreeraj, Rakesh KJ, Rojith Ganesh, Jackson Cleetus, Vinod Kumar C V, VA Jagadeesh, Sreenath K, Midhun P K

Match Details

MTC vs PRC, Match 24, Kerala Club Championship

Date and Time: September 11th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The tracks at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha have been decent ones to bat on, with the batters having been able to play shots on the up. But while there is some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s MTC vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Raj – The MTC stumper has chipped in decently with the bat, mustering 48 runs in the Kerala Club Championship so far.

Batsmen

Krishna Prasad – MTC opener Prasad has been in superb form in the Kerala Club Championship, amassing 145 runs at an average of 48.33.

Rakesh KJ – The PRC middle-order batsman has got good starts in the tournament, managing 69 runs so far.

All-rounders

Sharafuddeen NM – Sharafuddeen has been quite consistent with the ball, taking four wickets to his name. He has also chipped in with 52 runs at a strike rate of 148.57.

Abhishek Mohan – The MRC all-rounder is yet to fire with the bat, but he has picked up five wickets in the Kerala Club Championship.

Bowlers

JR Sreeraj – Sreeraj has been excellent with both the bat and ball. In addition to scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 189.29, he has taken five wickets as well.

P Prashanth – Prashanth has played just three games, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.09.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team

JR Sreeraj (PRC): 236 points

Sharafuddeen NM (PRC): 211 points

Krishna Prasad (MTC): 209 points

P Prashanth (MTC): 204 points

Midhun P K (PRC): 191 points

Important stats for MTC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Krishna Prasad: 145 runs from four games; SR – 131.82

P Prashanth: 5 wickets from three games; ER – 4.09

Sharafuddeen NM: 52 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 148.57 & ER – 6.13

JR Sreeraj: 53 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 189.29 & ER – 7.29

MTC vs PRC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Rakesh KJ, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Sharafuddeen NM, Midhun P K, JR Sreeraj, Vinod Kumar C V, P Prashanth

Captain: Sharafuddeen NM. Vice-captain: Abhishek Mohan

Dream11 Team for Masters Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sreenath K, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Rakesh KJ, Vyshak Chandran, Abhishek Mohan, Sharafuddeen NM, Midhun P K, JR Sreeraj, Vaisakh Chandran, P Prashanth

Captain: JR Sreeraj. Vice-captain: Midhun P K

