MRC vs KDC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Match 1

The Masters-RCC (MRC) will take on Kids Cricket Club (KDC) in the first game of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Both Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club, who have a few experienced players in their respective squads, will be looking to kickstart their Kerala Club Championship campaign on a positive note.

MRC vs KDC Probable Playing 11 Today

Masters-RCC: Sarath K S (wk), Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose (c), Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Akhil Scaria, Unnimon Sabu

Kids Cricket Club: Sachin Mohan (c), Arjun A K (wk), Aditya Mohan, KC Akshay, Pallam Anfal, Farzaan A, Jean Vijay, Unnikrishnan A P, Krishna Devan, Rahul Sharma, Srejith K R

Match Details

MRC vs KDC, Match 1, Kerala Club Championship

Date and Time: August 27th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is usually a decent one to bat on. While there might be some turn available for the spinners, the fast bowlers could get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s MRC vs KDC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arjun A K – The KDC wicketkeeper-batsman is safe as a house behind the stumps and can contribute effectively with the bat as well.

Batsmen

Sachin Mohan – The KDC skipper has the ability to get some substantial scores. He amassed 202 runs in the KCA President’s Cup earlier this year.

Vathsal Govind Sharma – Despite Sharma playing just four games in the KCA President’s Cup, he managed 131 runs. He also took four wickets.

All-rounders

Unnikrishnan A P – Unnikrishnan has the knack to contribute effectively with both the bat and ball.

Akhil Scaria – The seam-bowling all-rounder accumulated 132 runs and took 10 wickets in the KCA President’s Cup.

Bowlers

KC Akshay – Akshay was the second-highest wicket-taker in the KCA President’s Cup 2021, picking up 20 wickets in 12 games.

N P Basil – Basil is a wicket-taking bowler who took 12 wickets in seven games in the KCA President’s Cup.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRC vs KDC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Mohan (KDC)

KC Akshay (KDC)

Unnikrishnan A P (KDC)

Vathsal Govind Sharma (MRC)

Athul Raveendran (MRC)

Important stats for MRC vs KDC Dream11 Prediction Team

KC Akshay: 20 wickets from 12 games; ER – 6.80

Sachin Mohan: 202 runs from 11 games; SR – 105.20

Athul Raveendran: 18 wickets from 10 games; ER – 5.70

Vathsal Govind Sharma: 131 runs & 4 wickets from 4 games; SR – 101.55 & ER – 7.90

MRC vs KDC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Masters-RCC vs Kids Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arjun A K, Aditya Mohan, Sachin Mohan, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose, Unnikrishnan A P, Akhil Scaria, Rahul Sharma, KC Akshay, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran

Captain: Vathsal Govind Sharma. Vice-captain: KC Akshay

Dream11 Team for Masters-RCC vs Kids Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arjun A K, Sarath K S, Sachin Mohan, Hari Krishnan, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Unnikrishnan A P, Jean Vijay, Akhil Scaria, KC Akshay, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran

Captain: Akhil Scaria. Vice-captain: Sachin Mohan

Edited by Samya Majumdar