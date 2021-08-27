MRC vs KDC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Match 1

The Masters-RCC (MRC) will take on Kids Cricket Club (KDC) in the first game of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.
Both Masters-RCC and Kids Cricket Club, who have a few experienced players in their respective squads, will be looking to kickstart their Kerala Club Championship campaign on a positive note.
MRC vs KDC Probable Playing 11 Today
Masters-RCC: Sarath K S (wk), Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose (c), Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Akhil Scaria, Unnimon Sabu
Kids Cricket Club: Sachin Mohan (c), Arjun A K (wk), Aditya Mohan, KC Akshay, Pallam Anfal, Farzaan A, Jean Vijay, Unnikrishnan A P, Krishna Devan, Rahul Sharma, Srejith K R
Match Details
MRC vs KDC, Match 1, Kerala Club Championship
Date and Time: August 27th 2021, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha
Pitch Report
The track at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is usually a decent one to bat on. While there might be some turn available for the spinners, the fast bowlers could get some movement with the new ball as well.
Today’s MRC vs KDC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Arjun A K – The KDC wicketkeeper-batsman is safe as a house behind the stumps and can contribute effectively with the bat as well.
Batsmen
Sachin Mohan – The KDC skipper has the ability to get some substantial scores. He amassed 202 runs in the KCA President’s Cup earlier this year.
Vathsal Govind Sharma – Despite Sharma playing just four games in the KCA President’s Cup, he managed 131 runs. He also took four wickets.
All-rounders
Unnikrishnan A P – Unnikrishnan has the knack to contribute effectively with both the bat and ball.
Akhil Scaria – The seam-bowling all-rounder accumulated 132 runs and took 10 wickets in the KCA President’s Cup.
Bowlers
KC Akshay – Akshay was the second-highest wicket-taker in the KCA President’s Cup 2021, picking up 20 wickets in 12 games.
N P Basil – Basil is a wicket-taking bowler who took 12 wickets in seven games in the KCA President’s Cup.
Top 5 best players to pick in MRC vs KDC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sachin Mohan (KDC)
KC Akshay (KDC)
Unnikrishnan A P (KDC)
Vathsal Govind Sharma (MRC)
Athul Raveendran (MRC)
Important stats for MRC vs KDC Dream11 Prediction Team
KC Akshay: 20 wickets from 12 games; ER – 6.80
Sachin Mohan: 202 runs from 11 games; SR – 105.20
Athul Raveendran: 18 wickets from 10 games; ER – 5.70
Vathsal Govind Sharma: 131 runs & 4 wickets from 4 games; SR – 101.55 & ER – 7.90
MRC vs KDC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arjun A K, Aditya Mohan, Sachin Mohan, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose, Unnikrishnan A P, Akhil Scaria, Rahul Sharma, KC Akshay, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran
Captain: Vathsal Govind Sharma. Vice-captain: KC Akshay
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arjun A K, Sarath K S, Sachin Mohan, Hari Krishnan, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Unnikrishnan A P, Jean Vijay, Akhil Scaria, KC Akshay, N P Basil, Athul Raveendran
Captain: Akhil Scaria. Vice-captain: Sachin Mohan