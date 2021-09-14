MRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship, Match 29

Masters RCC will take on Masters Cricket Club in match number 29 of the Kerala Club Championship at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

The Masters RCC lost their last Kerala Club Championship game which brought them down to second spot in the points table. They now have four wins, three losses and two no-results. Meanwhile, the Masters Cricket Club have won and lost three apiece apart from a washout.

MRC vs MTC Probable Playing 11 Today

Masters RCC: Hari Krishnan D, Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj, Albin Alias/Akshay Manohar, Unnimon Sabu, Sanju Sanjeev, Akshay Manohar, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Athul Raveendran, Basil NP, Ajith Vasudevan

Masters Cricket Club: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj, Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummal, Atul Diamond Sowri, Ananthakrishanan J, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vishnu Deth

Match Details

MRC vs MTC, 29th Match, Kerala Club Championship

Date & Time: September 14th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

With rain expected and the track likely to be under cover for a large part, there is going to be some moisture on the surface. While the pacers could find some movement, the spinners are expected to turn the ball at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. Batting might be slightly challenging and a score of around 150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s MRC vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanjay Raj – Raj has played three Kerala Club Championship games so far, managing 98 runs in total.

Batsmen

Sanju Sanjeev – Sanjeev has chipped in with 136 runs at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 122.52.

Krishna Prasad – Prasad is currently the leading run-scorer in the Kerala Club Championship, amassing 222 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 126.86.

All-rounders

Unnimon Sabu – Sabu has bowled in four innings, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.11.

Sijomon Joseph – The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.04. He can also be a handy customer with the bat.

Bowlers

Athul Raveendran – The left-arm spinner is at the top of the wicket-taking charts in the Kerala Club Championship, having taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.23.

Vaisakh Chandran – Chandran has been quite consistent with the ball, picking up eight wickets from five innings at an economy rate of 6.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Athul Raveendran (MRC): 386 points

Krishna Prasad (MTC): 346 points

Sijomon Joseph (MTC): 339 points

Vaisakh Chandran (MTC): 283 points

Sanju Sanjeev (MRC): 270 points

Important stats for MRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Krishna Prasad: 222 runs from six innings; SR – 126.86

Sijomon Joseph: 9 wickets from six innings; ER – 5.04

Sanju Sanjeev: 136 runs from six innings; SR – 122.52

Athul Raveendran: 11 wickets from six innings; SR – 6.23

MRC vs MTC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Masters RCC vs Masters Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanjay Raj, Sanju Sanjeev, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Unnimon Sabu, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, Athul Raveendran, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Ajith Vasudevan, Vaisakh Chandran

Captain: Athul Raveendran. Vice-captain: Krishna Prasad

Dream11 Team for Masters RCC vs Masters Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Arun Poulose, Sanju Sanjeev, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Unnimon Sabu, Sijomon Joseph, Athul Raveendran, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil NP, Vaisakh Chandran

Captain: Sijomon Joseph. Vice-captain: Athul Raveendran

