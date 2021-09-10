MRC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021, Match 22

The Masters RCC (MRC) will lock horns with Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) in match number 22 of the Kerala Club Championship at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Masters RCC have been in top form in the Kerala Club Championship, winning three games and losing just once; they have had a couple of no-results as well. Meanwhile, Tripunithura Cricket Club have been a touch inconsistent, managing two wins and as many losses in the Kerala Club Championship so far.

MRC vs TRC Probable Playing 11 Today

Masters RCC: Amal P Rajeev, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Hari Krishnan D, Unnimon Sabu, Akshay Manohar, Sanju Sanjeev, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil NP, Athul Raveendran, Ajith Vasudevan

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Mohammed Shanu, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Bazith P A, Akhil MS, JR Sreeraj, Asok Ravi Menon, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh E, Nikhil Babu, S Sivaraj

Match Details

MRC vs TRC, Match 22, Kerala Club Championship

Date and Time: September 10th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The tracks at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha have been decent ones to bat on. The batters have been able to consistently play shots on the up. On the bowling front, while the spinners have found some turn, the pacers have managed to move the new ball around.

Today’s MRC vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amal P Rajeev - The MRC wicketkeeper-batsman is a clean striker of the ball, managing 72 runs in the Kerala Club Championship. He has hit seven fours and three sixes in the process.

Batsmen

Vathsal Govind Sharma – The MRC batter has contributed decently with the willow, accumulating 87 runs at an average of 29 in the tournament.

Abdul Bazith P A - Abdul Bazith has been in superb form in the Kerala Club Championship. He has scored 136 runs at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 122.52. He has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

Akhil MS – The leg-spinning all-rounder has picked up six wickets while also scoring 89 runs at a strike-rate of 136.92.

Unnimon Sabu – Sabu is currently topping the wicket-taking charts in the Kerala Club Championship. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.25.

Bowlers

Athul Raveendran – Raveendran has been bowling really well in the tournament, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.17.

Akash Babu – Babu has chipped in with 66 runs while striking 140.43. On the bowling front, he has three wickets to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Akhil MS (TRC): 319 points

Abdul Bazith P A (TRC): 287 points

Unnimon Sabu (MRC): 269 points

Athul Raveendran (MRC): 215 points

Akash Babu (TRC): 192 points

Important stats for MRC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Unnimon Sabu: 19 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 57.58 & ER – 4.25

Athul Raveendran: 6 wickets; ER – 5.17

Abdul Bazith P A: 136 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 122.52 & ER – 7.75

Akhil MS: 89 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 136.92 & ER – 5.92

MRC vs TRC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Masters RCC vs Tripunithura Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amal P Rajeev, JR Sreeraj, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Bazith P A, Akhil MS, Nikhil Babu, Unnimon Sabu, Athul Raveendran, Basil NP, Akash Babu

Captain: Abdul Bazith P A. Vice-captain: Unnimon Sabu

Dream11 Team for Masters RCC vs Tripunithura Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amal P Rajeev, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Abdul Bazith P A, Sanju Sanjeev, Mohammed Shanu, Akhil MS, Unnimon Sabu, MD Nidheesh, Athul Raveendran, Basil NP, Akash Babu

Captain: Akhil MS Vice-captain: Athul Raveendran

