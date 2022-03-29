MAT vs MOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, Match 10

Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) will lock horns with the Mountaineers (MOU) in the 10th match of the Zimbabwe T20 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday.

Matabeleland Tuskers have won only one out of their three matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against the Southern Rocks by 28 runs. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, have won all three of their matches and are atop the standings. They beat the Southern Rocks by 13 runs (via D/L method) in their last outing.

MAT vs MOU Probable Playing 11 Today

MAT XI

Ainsley Ndlovu (C), Bright Phiri, Clive Madande (WK), Karabo Motlhanka, Milton Shumba, Allan Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Steve Chimhamhiwa, Sheunopa Musekwa, Mgcini Dube.

MOU XI

Kevin Kasuza (C), Peter Moor, Shingi Masakadza (WK), Spencer Magodo, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Clive Chitumba, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, John Masara.

Match Details

MAT vs MOU, Zimbabwe T20, Match 10

Date and Time: 29th March 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 140 runs.

Today’s MAT vs MOU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clive Madande: Madande is a top-quality batter who has scored 65 runs, including his highest score of 55, in three Zimbabwe T20 matches.

Batters

Milton Shumba: Shumba has been in brilliant form with the bat, having amassed 86 runs at a strike rate of 113.15 in three matches.

Kevin Kasuza: Kasuza has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 100.00.

All-rounders

Wellington Masakadza: Masakadza has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season, scoring 34 runs and picking up six wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Allan Chigoma: Chigoma can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 112.12 in three matches.

Bowlers

Victor Nyauchi: Nyauchi has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.70. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Luke Jongwe: Jongwe has taken three wickets and scored 37 runs in three outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAT vs MOU Dream11 prediction team

Wellington Masakadza (MOU) - 182 points

Victor Nyauchi (MOU) - 157 points

Sheunopa Musekwa (MAT) - 154 points

Luke Jongwe (MAT) - 139 points

Milton Shumba (MAT) - 138 points

Important Stats for MAT vs MOU Dream11 prediction team

Wellington Masakadza: 34 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 113.33 and ER - 6.36

Victor Nyauchi: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.70

Tony Munyonga: 91 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 135.82 and ER - 6.00

Luke Jongwe: 37 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 132.14 and ER - 11.36

Milton Shumba: 86 runs in 3 matches; SR - 113.15

MAT vs MOU Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20)

MAT vs MOU Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Clive Madande, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Bright Phiri, Wellington Masakadza, Allan Chigoma, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi.

Captain: Wellington Masakadza. Vice-captain: Ainsley Ndlovu.

MAT vs MOU Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clive Madande, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Bright Phiri, Wellington Masakadza, Allan Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara.

Captain: Wellington Masakadza. Vice-captain: Milton Shumba.

Edited by Samya Majumdar