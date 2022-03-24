MAT vs MWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021/22, Match 2

Matabeleland Tuskers will take on Mid West Rhinos in the second match of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021/22 at the Old Hararians in Harare on Thursday.

Matabeleland Tuskers had a phenomenal season last year. They clinched the title by defeating the Mashonaland Eagles by 69 runs in the final. They have plenty of potential and would love to begin their title defence with a strong win here. Mid West, meanwhile, had a season to forget the last time around. They lost all four matches and finished at the bottom of the table with no points.

MAT vs MWR Probable Playing 11 Today

MAT XI

Brian Chari, Bright Phiri, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Ainsley Ndlovu, Thabo Mboyi, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton Tshuma

MWR XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Charles Kunje, Nyasha Mayavo, Johnathan Campbell, Neville Madziva, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta, Manson Chikowero, Michael Chinouya

Match Details

MAT vs MWR, Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021/22, Match 2

Date and Time: 24th March, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be friendly to the batters. Batters will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shorter format. Pacers might extract some assistance in the second half of the match.

Today’s MAT vs MWR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Mayavo is a pretty good choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is excellent behind the stumps and can also play handy shots.

Batters

C Ervine had a dream individual campaign last season with the bat. He scored 250 runs in five matches and finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

B Chari is also excellent with the bat and will be hoping for a strong start to the season. He had scored 164 runs last time around.

All-rounders

S Williams is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major impact on his team. He has scored 95 runs and also collected five wickets in the previous edition. Williams can also be a fantastic captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

L Jongwe is a great bowler who knows how to vary his strategies. He will be hoping for consistency this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAT vs MWR Dream11 prediction team

S Williams (MAT)

R Burl (MWR)

C Ervine (MAT)

B Chari (MAT)

T Musakanda (MWR)

Important stats for MAT vs MWR Dream11 prediction team

S Williams: 95 runs and 5 wickets

R Burl: 88 runs and 4 wickets

C Ervine: 250 runs

B Chari: 164 runs

T Musakanda: 46 runs

MAT vs MWR Dream11 Prediction Today

MAT vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Mayavo, B Chari, C Ervine, M Shumba, T Musakanda, R Burl, S Williams, B Mavuta, C Mumba, C Tshuma, L Jognwe

Captain: S Williams, Vice-Captain: R Burl

MAT vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Mayavo, B Chari, C Ervine, T Kaitano, T Musakanda, R Burl, S Williams, B Mavuta, C Mumba, J Nyumbu, L Jognwe

Captain: C Ervine, Vice-Captain: B Chari

