MAT vs MWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 6

Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) will take on Mid West Rhinos (MWR) in the sixth match of the Zimbabwe T20 League at Old Hararians in Harare on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAT vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Matabeleland Tuskers have played one match so far in the tournament. They have lost the match and will be looking to bounce back with a win in this match.

Mid West Rhinos, on the other hand, have got off to a good start with a win in their first match. They will look to maintain their form with a win in this match.

MAT vs MWR Match Details, Zimbabwe T20 League

The sixth match of the Zimbabwe T20 League will be played on February 21 at the Old Hararians in Harare. The matches are set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAT vs MWR, Zimbabwe, Match 4

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

MAT vs MWR Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Hararians will be tough for batting. It will be slow and the ball will come on slow to the batter. The spinners and the bowlers, who have good slower deliveries as their variations will be successful on the track.

MAT vs MWR probable playing XIs for today’s match

MAT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

MAT Probable Playing XI

Clive Madande, Milton Shumba, Tanunurwa Makoni, Nkosana Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Allan Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Tanatswa Behcani, Ernest Masuku, and Tawanada Maposa.

MWR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MWR Probable Playing XI

Nyasha Mayavo, Tarisai Musakanda, Eddie Byrom, Ryan Burl, Brandon Mavuta, Neville Madziva, Jonathan Campbell, Antum Naqvi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Michael Chiouya, and Carl Mumba.

MAT vs MWR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Clive Madande

Clive Madande has shown good form in the only match that he has played in the tournament. He has international experience, which may come in handy during his time behind the stumps. This makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Eddie Byrom

Eddie Byrom played a good knock in the last match. The team will hope that he continues his form and this makes him the best pick for the match.

All-rounder

Antum Naqvi

Antum Naqvi has been brilliant with both the bat and the ball in the previous game. He could be a match winner in both innings of the match and this makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Ernest Masuku

Ernest Masuku bowls difficult overs for his team. The fact that he bowls in death overs increases his chances of picking up wickets and hence makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

MAT vs MWR Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Antum Naqvi

Antum Naqvi is in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can change the complexion of a match with either of his trades and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Michael Chinouya

Michael Chinouya is very effective with the ball at the start and also in the death phase of an innings. This makes him a safe choice as the captain and vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for MAT vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Michael Chinouya

Antum Naqvi

Ernest Masuku

Eddie Byrom

Clive Madande

MAT vs MWR match expert tips

The pitch at the Old Hararians will be difficult to score runs. Batters who play spin well and bowlers who can use their slowers at the correct junctures will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

MAT vs MWR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Mayavo, C Madande

Batters: T Musakanda, E Byrom, T Makoni

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, M Madziva, Antum Naqvi

Bolwers: M Chinouya, Luke Jongwe, E Masuku

MAT vs MWR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

