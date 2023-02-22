MAT vs SR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, Match 8

The eighth game of the Zimbabwe T20 will see Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) squaring off against Southern Rocks (SR) at the Old Hararians in Harare on Wednesday (February 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAT vs SR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Matabeleland have won one of their last two games, while the Rocks too have done likewise. The Tuskers will give it their all to win, but the Rocks are expected to prevail.

MAT vs SR Match Details

The eighth game of the Zimbabwe T20 will be played on February 22 at the Old Hararians in Harare at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAT vs SR, Match 8

Date and Time: February 22, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batters who're tactically adept will be able to score. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos saw 364 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

MAT vs SR Form Guide

MAT - W L

SR - L W

MAT vs SR Probable Playing XIs

MAT

No injury update

Clive Madande (wk), Milton Shumba, Tanunurwa Makoni, Nkosana Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Allan Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Tanatswa Behcani, Ernest Masuku, Tawanada Maposa

SR

No injury update

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Innocent Kaia (c), Sydney Murombo, Ben Curran, Cephas Zhuwawo, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Gary Ballance, Dylan Hondo, Keith Jaure, Nick Gubbins

MAT vs SR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Madande

Madande is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Mutumbami is another good pick.

Batters

N Gubbins

C Zhuwao and Gubbins are the two best batter picks. I Kaia played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Kaia

A Ndlovu and Kaia are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Chigoma is another good pick.

Bowlers

E Masuku

The top bowler picks are C Mpofu and E Masuku. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Murombo is another good pick.

MAT vs SR match captain and vice-captain choices

N Gubbins

Gubbins bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored two runs and taken four wickets in the last two games.

R Kaia

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Kaia the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 65 runs and taken one wicket in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for MAT vs SR, Match 8

R Kaia

I Kaia

E Masuku

C Mpofu

N Gubbins

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Southern Rocks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Southern Rocks Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Madande

Batters: C Zhuwao, I Kaia, N Gubbins

All-rounders: A Ndlovu, R Kaia

Bowlers: C Mpofu, S Murombo, E Masuku, K Jaure, D Hondo

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Southern Rocks Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Madande

Batters: C Zhuwao, I Kaia, N Gubbins, M Shumba

All-rounders: A Ndlovu, R Kaia

Bowlers: C Mpofu, S Murombo, E Masuku, K Jaure

