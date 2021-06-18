MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 23 & 24 - June 19, 2021

Mater Dei will take on Gozo in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Saturday.

Mater Dei lost their first two ECS T10 Malta games, with Overseas beating them comprehensively in both encounters. However, the Sam Aquilina-led side bounced back strongly, beating Swieqi United in their next two matches. Mater Dei will be eager to keep their winning momentum intact.

Gozo also started their ECS T10 Malta campaign with two losses, with both coming at the hands of the Super Kings. Their losing streak stretched to three games after Swieqi United beat them, but Gozo finally got off the mark in the ECS T10 Malta by emerging victorious against the same opponents in their fourth game.

Squads to choose from

Mater Dei: Antony Dharmaraj, Atif Sharazy, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Faisal Naeem, Judit Vijexton, Lazar Sharoon, Michael Nazir, Mohammed Sanawar, Mohit Panchal, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Rupan Das, Salman Khan, Sam Aquilina, Shamoon Liaqat, Shrijay Patel, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Uday Maclean

Gozo: Ajeesh Antony, Aji Wilson, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Jerin Jacob, Leonard Nijan, Milton Devasia, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Renju Ravi, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Sandeep Sasikumar, Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Siljo Varkey, Tanu Babu

Predicted Playing XIs

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Shrijay Patel, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Muthu Kumaran, Salman Khan, Faisal Naeem, Mohit Panchal, Terminder Sappal

Gozo: Ajeesh Antony, Jerin Jacob (c), Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Milton Devasia, Sandeep Sasikumar, Siljo Varkey, Basil Scaria, Tanu Babu (wk), Aji Wilson, Saikumar Nellikkunnu

Match Details

Match: Mater Dei vs Gozo

Date and Time: June 19th 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta is a good one to bat on. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, it enables the batters to play shots on the up. However, the pitch has something in it for the bowlers as well. While the pacers are expected to get some movement early on, the spinners should be able to extract turn off the surface.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MTD vs GOZ)

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MTD vs GOZ)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Aquilina, Ajeesh Antony, Cornelius Younus, Milton Devasia, Siljo Varkey, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Senthil Raj, Salman Khan, Muthu Kumaran, Sandeep Sasikumar

Captain: Azeem Sathi Vice-captain: Milton Devasia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Aquilina, Ajeesh Antony, Cornelius Younus, Milton Devasia, Siljo Varkey, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Faisal Naeem, Muthu Kumaran, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar

Captain: Azeem Sathi Vice-captain: Sandeep Sasikumar

