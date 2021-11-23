MTD vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore Matches 5 & 6

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on Msida Warriors (MSW) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday.

Mater Dei will start their ECS T10 Malta Encore campaign today. They bowed out of ECS T10 Malta 2021 after losing in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the Msida Warriors have had an indifferent start to their ECS T10 Malta Encore journey. They won their first game comprehensively, before losing their second by 19 runs.

MTD vs MSW Probable Playing 11 today

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Shamoon Liaqat, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Suleman Muhammad, Muhammad Zubbair, Rupan Das, Rency Jacob, Salman Khan, Muthu Muthuk

Msida Warriors: Nandulal Sivan, Sajith Sukumaran, Rockey Dianish (wk), Renil Paul, Divyesh Kumar, Joy Mathai, Shijil Joy (c), Tony Louis, Ratish Nair, Sebin Joseph, Akhil Piostine

Match Details

Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors, Matches 5 & 6, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021

Date & Time: November 23rd 2021, 1 PM & 3 IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is usually a good one to bat on. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters can play shots on the up. There could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball.

Today’s MTD vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Aquilina, the captain of the MTD side, is capable of playing a big knock today.

Batter

Renil Paul has the ability to build an innings and score big. He fared well in the 2020 season for MSW.

All-rounders

Divyesh Kumar has scored 34 runs and taken two wickets in as many games in the ECS T10 Malta Encore so far.

Azeem Sathi was in excellent form in ECS T10 Malta 2021, scoring 125 runs and returning with seven scalps.

Bowler

Shijil Joy has been in splendid form with the ball in ECS T10 Malta Encore. The MSW skipper has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTD vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team

Shijil Joy (MSW): 156 points

Joy Mathai (MSW): 139 points

Divyesh Kumar (MSW): 118 points

Azeem Sathi (MTD): ECS T10 Malta Encore

Sam Aquilina (MTD): ECS T10 Malta Encore

Important stats for MTD vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team

Shijil Joy: 4 wickets (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Joy Mathai: 4 wickets (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Divyesh Kumar: 34 runs & 2 wickets (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Azeem Sathi: 125 runs & 7 wickets (ECS T10 Malta)

MTD vs MSW Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Dream11 Team for Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors - ECS Malta Encore 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Aquilina, Renil Paul, Suleman Muhammad, Ratish Nair, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Divyesh Kumar, Joy Mathai, Muhammad Zubbair, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy

Captain: Divyesh Kumar. Vice-captain: Azeem Sathi

Dream11 Team for Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors - ECS Malta Encore 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Aquilina, Renil Paul, Suleman Muhammad, Shamoon Liaqat, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Divyesh Kumar, Joy Mathai, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy, Rency Jacob

Captain: Shijil Joy. Vice-captain: Cornelius Younus

Edited by Samya Majumdar

