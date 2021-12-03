MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore, 3rd Quarter-final

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on Royal Strikers (RST) in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.

Mater Dei topped Group A and lost just one game throughout the group stages. They won five, with two of their fixtures being washed out. Meanwhile, the Royal Strikers managed to win just two of their six group stage games and finished fourth in Group B.

MTD vs RST Probable Playing 11 today

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Imran Ameer, Muhammad Suleman, Anil Qadir, Michael Nazir, Muhammad Zubbair, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Bilal Khan, Muthu Muthuk, Salman Khan, Shamoon Liaqat

Royal Strikers: Kushlesh Koppaka, Shareef Mohammed, Livin Varghese, Manuel Jobi (wk), Sanish Mani, Savio Thomas (c), Ashwin Raju, Sebin Thomas, Clinto Paul, Rubin James, Jaimon Johnson

Match Details

MTD vs RST, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, 3rd Quarter-final

Date & Time: December 3rd 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for today's ECS T10 Malta Encore third quarter-final.

Today’s MTD vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Besides being safe behind the stumps, Manuel Jobi has chipped in with 42 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in the ECS T10 Malta Encore.

Batter

Kushlesh Koppaka, who can play a big knock at the top of the order, has scored 78 runs in the ECS T10 Malta Encore so far.

All-rounder

Azeem Sathi has contributed really well with both bat and ball in the tournament. He has amassed 86 runs and picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

Rubin James has been in top form with the ball, having taken six wickets in the ECS T10 Malta Encore so far.

Michael Nazir seems to be bowling really well, returning with six scalps. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 65 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team

Azeem Sathi (MTD): 323 points

Michael Nazir (MTD): 291 points

Rubin James (RST): 272 points

Imran Ameer (MTD): 214 points

Kushlesh Koppaka (RST): 208 points

Important stats for MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team

Azeem Sathi: 86 runs & 4 wickets

Michael Nazir: 65 runs & 6 wickets

Rubin James: 6 wickets

Livin Varghese: 101 runs

MTD vs RST Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Dream11 Team for Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manuel Jobi, Imran Ameer, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Azeem Sathi, Muthu Muthuk, Livin Varghese, Michael Nazir, Bilal Khan, Clinto Paul, Rubin James

Captain: Azeem Sathi. Vice-captain: Rubin James

Dream11 Team for Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Aquilina, Manuel Jobi, Imran Ameer, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Azeem Sathi, Livin Varghese, Michael Nazir, Bilal Khan, Clinto Paul, Rubin James

Captain: Michael Nazir. Vice-captain: Kushlesh Koppaka

Edited by Samya Majumdar