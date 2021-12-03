MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore, 3rd Quarter-final

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on Royal Strikers (RST) in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.
Mater Dei topped Group A and lost just one game throughout the group stages. They won five, with two of their fixtures being washed out. Meanwhile, the Royal Strikers managed to win just two of their six group stage games and finished fourth in Group B.
MTD vs RST Probable Playing 11 today
Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Imran Ameer, Muhammad Suleman, Anil Qadir, Michael Nazir, Muhammad Zubbair, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Bilal Khan, Muthu Muthuk, Salman Khan, Shamoon Liaqat
Royal Strikers: Kushlesh Koppaka, Shareef Mohammed, Livin Varghese, Manuel Jobi (wk), Sanish Mani, Savio Thomas (c), Ashwin Raju, Sebin Thomas, Clinto Paul, Rubin James, Jaimon Johnson
Match Details
MTD vs RST, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, 3rd Quarter-final
Date & Time: December 3rd 2021, 5 PM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for today's ECS T10 Malta Encore third quarter-final.
Today’s MTD vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Besides being safe behind the stumps, Manuel Jobi has chipped in with 42 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in the ECS T10 Malta Encore.
Batter
Kushlesh Koppaka, who can play a big knock at the top of the order, has scored 78 runs in the ECS T10 Malta Encore so far.
All-rounder
Azeem Sathi has contributed really well with both bat and ball in the tournament. He has amassed 86 runs and picked up four wickets.
Bowlers
Rubin James has been in top form with the ball, having taken six wickets in the ECS T10 Malta Encore so far.
Michael Nazir seems to be bowling really well, returning with six scalps. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 65 runs.
Top 5 best players to pick in MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team
Azeem Sathi (MTD): 323 points
Michael Nazir (MTD): 291 points
Rubin James (RST): 272 points
Imran Ameer (MTD): 214 points
Kushlesh Koppaka (RST): 208 points
Important stats for MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team
Azeem Sathi: 86 runs & 4 wickets
Michael Nazir: 65 runs & 6 wickets
Rubin James: 6 wickets
Livin Varghese: 101 runs
MTD vs RST Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manuel Jobi, Imran Ameer, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Azeem Sathi, Muthu Muthuk, Livin Varghese, Michael Nazir, Bilal Khan, Clinto Paul, Rubin James
Captain: Azeem Sathi. Vice-captain: Rubin James
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Aquilina, Manuel Jobi, Imran Ameer, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Azeem Sathi, Livin Varghese, Michael Nazir, Bilal Khan, Clinto Paul, Rubin James
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Michael Nazir. Vice-captain: Kushlesh Koppaka