MAU vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 6 and Match 7

Madrid United (MAU) will be up against Catalunya CC (CTL) in the sixth and seventh matches of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAU vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6 and Match 7.

Madrid United began their Championship Weekend campaign by losing their first match to Gracia. They are currently third in the table. Madrid United obviously won Group A with five wins in the league stage and with successive victories in the knockout rounds, including the final.

Catalunya CC, meanwhile, won their first match in the Championship Weekend after defeating Gracia by seven wickets. They are on top of the table as things stand. Catalunya are unbeaten in their last five matches and have also won Group B undefeated.

MAU vs CTL Match Details, Match 6 and Match 7

The sixth and seventh matches of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on October 9, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The matches are set to take place at 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAU vs GRA, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 6 and Match 7

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MAU vs CTL Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 107

Average second innings score: 85.8

MAU vs CTL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Madrid United: L-W-L-W-W

Catalunya CC: W-W-W-W-W

MAU vs CTL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Madrid United Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Madrid United Probable Playing 11

Abdul Kalam Azad, Waqar Hussain, Aqib Hussain, Q Nawaz, M Tauseef Arshad, Ittfaq Ahmed, Mirza Baig (C), Kamil Ahmed, Waqar Zafar, M Ashraf, and N Azman.

Catalunya CC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Catalunya CC Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Nisar Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, M Mughal, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Awais Ahmed, R Zaman, Ameer Abdullah, and Ghulam Sarwar.

MAU vs CTL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Ahmed (7 matches, 151 runs and 4 wickets)

A Ahmed is a great wicketkeeper choice for your MAU vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 151 runs at a strike rate of over 204. He has also taken four wickets for his side.

Top Batter pick

D Basnet (6 matches, 131 runs, Strike Rate: 154.11)

D Basnet is the highest scorer for Madrid United. He has scored 131 runs in six games at a strike rate of 154.11.

Top All-rounder pick

Y Ali (7 matches, 180 runs and 1 wicket)

Y Ali is the second highest scorer for his side in the competition. He has amassed 180 runs at an average of 90 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 295. He has also taken a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

K Ahmed (7 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

K Ahmed is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Madrid United. He has scalped six wickets in seven matches at an average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 6.00.

MAU vs CTL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Armghan Khan

M Armghan Khan is the second highest scorer in the entire competition. He has scored 260 runs in six innings at an average of 52 and also has an astounding strike rate of over 298. He has also scalped three wickets and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your MAU vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Abdullah

A Abdullah has scored 91 runs in four innings at an average of over 45.50 and strike rate of over 252. He has also been in top form with the ball and has scalped nine wickets in eight matches at a brilliant average of 8.55.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAU vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Armghan Khan 260 runs and 3 wickets 535 points A Abdullah 91 runs and 9 wickets 502 points S Iqbal 119 runs and 4 wickets 433 points A Ahmed 151 runs and 4 wickets 422 points Y Ali 180 runs and 1 wicket 366 points

MAU vs CTL match expert tips

M Armghan Khan is an outstanding player who has been in great form in both departments and will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your MAU vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy.

MAU vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6 and Match 7, Head to Head League

MAU vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Ahmed, R Zaman

Batters: M Armghan Khan, D Basnet, M Ashraf

All-rounders: S Iqbal, Y Ali, A Younus

Bowlers: A Abdullah, K Ahmed, I Ahmed

MAU vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6 and Match 7, Grand League

MAU vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Ahmed, R Zaman

Batters: M Armghan Khan, D Basnet, M Ashraf

All-rounders: S Iqbal, Y Ali, G Sabar

Bowlers: A Abdullah, K Ahmed, I Ahmed

Poll : 0 votes