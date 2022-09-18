MAU vs GEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Final

Madrid United (MAU) will take on Getafe (GEF) in the final of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the Final.

Madrid United and Getafe have been the two best sides in Group A of the ECS T10 Spain 2022. Madrid United have won five of their six league matches, losing to Getafe only once. They topped the table with 10 points and the highest NRR in the league.

Meanwhile, Getafe finished second in the standings with three victories and two losses from their five games so far. They have collected six points and Getafe have also been successful in defeating Madrid United once, although they have themselves been beaten by Madrid as well.

MAU vs GEF Match Details, Final:

The final of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 12.00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAU vs GEF, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Final:

Date and Time: 19th September, 2022, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MAU vs GEF Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and the batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last five matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 99

Average second innings score: 68

MAU vs GEF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Madrid United: L-W-W-W-W

Getafe: W-W-L-W-L

MAU vs GEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Madrid United Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Madrid United Probable Playing 11

Abul Kalam Azad, Kamil Ahmed, Mashood Iqbal, Mirza Baig (C), Muhammad Ashraf, Noor Azman, Qadar Nawaz, Rasel Ahmed, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Hussain, Waqar Zafar.

Getafe Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Getafe Probable Playing 11

Kash Iqbal (C), Naseer Mirza (WK), Ahmad Hashmi, Jabed Ahmed, Kowser Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Numanul Islam, Olyur Rahman, Shamim Tufayel, Shayk Miah, Waseem Majeed.

MAU vs GEF Dream11 match top picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

N Mirza (4 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 119.35)

N Mirza could end up being a decent wicketkeeper choice for your MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be looking for a big knock here.

Top Batter pick

S Miah (4 matches, 57 runs and 3 wickets)

S Miah is the second-highest scorer in the competition with 57 runs at a strike rate of close to 140. He has also scalped three wickets thus far.

Top All-rounder pick

O Rahman (5 matches, 32 runs and 2 wickets)

O Rahman could prove to be a handy all-rounder pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 32 runs and has also taken two wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

R Ahmed (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 3.40)

R Ahmed is currently the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition with five wickets in four matches. He has the best bowling average of 3.40 and has also bowled at a terrific economy of 4.25.

MAU vs GEF match captain and vice-captain choices

W Majeed

W Majeed is a wonderful all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on proceedings. He has claimed five wickets at an average of 9.60 and an economy rate of 8.40. He has also scored 46 runs and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Younus

A Younus is also the joint highest wicket-taker with five scalps to his name. He has also been decent with the bat and can prove to be a handy choice.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats W Majeed 46 runs and 5 wickets A Younus 5 wickets K Ahmed 34 runs and 4 wickets R Ahmed 5 wickets O Rahman 32 runs and 2 wickets

MAU vs GEF match expert tips

The trio of W Majeed, A Younus, and R Ahmed have all been very successful with the ball and can prove to be effective multiplier picks for your MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy.

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Mirza, S Tufayel

Batters: S Miah, M Ashraf, A Hussain

All-rounder: W Majeed, A Younus, O Rahman

Bowlers: K Ahmed, R Ahmed, I Ahmed

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Mirza

Batters: S Miah, M Ashraf, M Usman

All-rounder: W Majeed, A Younus, O Rahman

Bowlers: K Ahmed, R Ahmed, I Ahmed, N Azman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far