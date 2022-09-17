MAU vs GEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 1 and Match 4

Madrid United (MAU) will take on Getafe (GEF) in the first and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 1 and Match 4.

The ECS Spain T10 was a roaring success last year. This time, the competition is returning with nine teams. Madrid United and Getafe will go head-to-head twice on the opening day of the competition, which will feature two other matches. Both sides would love to begin proceedings with a win.

MAU vs GEF Match Details, Match 1 and Match 4

The first and fourth matches of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAU vs GEF, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 1 and Match 4

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 3.00 pm and 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MAU vs GEF Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

MAU vs GEF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Madrid United: NA

Getafe: NA

MAU vs GEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Madrid United Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Madrid United Probable Playing 11

Abul Kalam Azad, Kamil Ahmed, Mashood Iqbal, Mirza Baig, Muhammad Ashraf, Noor Azman, Qadar Nawaz, Rasel Ahmed, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Hussain, and Waqar Zafar.

Getafe Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Getafe Probable Playing 11

Ahmad Hashmi, Jobayer Ahmed, Kash Iqbal, Kowser Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Naseer Mirza, Numanul Islam, Olyur Rahman, Shamim Tufayel, Shayk Miah, and Waseem Majeed.

MAU vs GEF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

W Zafar (7 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 157.44)

W Zafar could end up being a decent wicketkeeper choice for your MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 74 runs in seven matches over the last two years and has a strike rate of 157.44.

Top Batter pick

M Baig (2 matches, 75 runs and 2 wickets)

M Baig played two matches last year during which he scored 75 runs at an average of 37.50 and at a strike rate of 182.92. He also took two wickets after bowling two overs.

Top All-rounder pick

S Tufayel

While there isn’t a lot of data on S Tufayel’s ECS career, he could prove to be a handy pick for the all-rounder spot in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Top Bowler pick

K Ahmed (10 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 15.72)

Having played 10 matches in the last two years, K Ahmed has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 15.72. He has also added 85 runs.

MAU vs GEF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kalam Azad

A Kalam Azad is a wonderful all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on proceedings. He has scored 116 runs in eight matches and has also taken four wickets. He could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Q Nawaz

Qadar Nawaz has also been outstanding for his side across both the departments. He scored 182 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of over 171 in 2020 and also scalped six wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Kalam Azad 116 runs and 4 wickets Q Nawaz 182 runs and 6 wickets M Baig 75 runs and 2 wickets K Ahmed 11 wickets W Zafar 74 runs

MAU vs GEF match expert tips

Q Nawaz could prove to be the X-factor in your MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy as a multiplier pick.

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1 and Match 4, Head to Head League

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: W Zafar

Batters: M Baig, M Ashraf, S Miah, W Majeed

All-rounders: A Kalam Azad, Q Nawaz, S Tufayel

Bowlers: A Hashmi, K Ahmed, T Arshad

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1 and Match 4, Grand League

MAU vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: W Zafar, N Mirza

Batters: M Baig, S Miah, W Majeed

All-rounders: A Kalam Azad, Q Nawaz, S Tufayel

Bowlers: A Hashmi, K Ahmed, T Arshad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far