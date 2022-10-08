MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Matches 2 and 3

Madrid United (MAU) will be up against Gracia (GRA) in back-to-back ECS T10 Spain 2022 matches at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAU vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Madrid United enjoyed a wonderful group-stage campaign. They won five of their six matches before beating Getafe by four wickets in the final to qualify for the Championship Weekend.

Gracia also won five and lost just one of their six league-stage matches. They got the better of Costa del Sol in the final by 63 runs and will now start their Championship Weekend campaign by taking on Madrid United.

MAU vs GRA Match Details, Matches 2 and 3

The second and third matches of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on October 8 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The matches are set to take place at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAU vs GRA, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Matches 2 and 3

Date and Time: 8th October, 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MAU vs GRA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval generally favors batters, with high scores being common at the venue.However, pacers could find some assistance with the new ball early on.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 107

Average second-innings score: 85.8

MAU vs GRA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Madrid United: W-L-W-W-W

Gracia: W-W-W-L-W

MAU vs GRA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Madrid United injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Madrid United Probable Playing 11

Abdul Kalam Azad, Waqar Hussain, Aqib Hussain, Q Nawaz, M Tauseef Arshad, Ittfaq Ahmed, Mirza Baig (C), Kamil Ahmed, Waqar Zafar, M Ashraf, N Azman.

Gracia injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Gracia Probable Playing 11

Amol Rathod, Rohit Ratta, Ishan Patel, Kulwant Thakur, Sahil, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey (C), Manish Manwani, Sharul Chauhan, Kuldeep Lal, Trilochan Singh.

MAU vs GRA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Lal (7 matches, 318 runs, Strike Rate: 212)

K Lal is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your MAU vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team. He is the top-scorer in the competition with 318 runs in seven games at an average of 79.50 and a dazzling strike rate of 212.

Top Batter pick

M Singh (6 matches, 186 runs, Strike Rate: 218.82)

M Singh has also been a dependable batter for Gracia, having scored 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of over 218.

Top All-rounder pick

H Mahey (7 matches, 141 runs and 6 wickets)

H Mahey has amassed 141 runs at a strike rate of over 188 in addition to taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Top Bowler pick

K Ahmed (6 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)

K Ahmed is Madrid United's leading wicket-taker with six wickets in six matches at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 5.75.

MAU vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Lal

K Lal has scored 318 runs at an average of close to 80. He has also scalped a wicket and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your MAU vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team.

I Patel

I Patel is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets at an average of 10.53. He has taken two three-wicket hauls.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAU vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Lal 318 runs and 1 wicket 624 points I Patel 13 wickets 555 points H Mahey 141 runs and 6 wickets 460 points M Singh 186 runs and 1 wicket 362 points K Ahmed 6 wickets 330 points

MAU vs GRA match expert tips

Both K Lal and I Patel are chart-toppers on the batting and bowling fronts, respectively, and are a safe captaincy pair for your MAU vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team.

MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2 and Match 3, Head to Head League

MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2 and Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Lal (c)

Batters: M Singh, D Basnet, M Ashraf

All-rounders: I Patel (vc), H Mahey, A Younus, T Arshad

Bowlers: K Ahmed, I Ahmed, T Singh

MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2 and Match 3, Grand League

MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2 and Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Lal

Batters: M Singh (vc), D Basnet, M Ashraf

All-rounders: I Patel, H Mahey (c), A Younus

Bowlers: K Ahmed, I Ahmed, T Singh, R Ahmed

