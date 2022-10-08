MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Matches 2 and 3

Madrid United (MAU) will be up against Gracia (GRA) in back-to-back ECS T10 Spain 2022 matches at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAU vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Madrid United enjoyed a wonderful group-stage campaign. They won five of their six matches before beating Getafe by four wickets in the final to qualify for the Championship Weekend.
Gracia also won five and lost just one of their six league-stage matches. They got the better of Costa del Sol in the final by 63 runs and will now start their Championship Weekend campaign by taking on Madrid United.
MAU vs GRA Match Details, Matches 2 and 3
The second and third matches of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on October 8 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The matches are set to take place at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MAU vs GRA, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Matches 2 and 3
Date and Time: 8th October, 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
MAU vs GRA Pitch Report
The track at the Cartama Oval generally favors batters, with high scores being common at the venue.However, pacers could find some assistance with the new ball early on.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 107
Average second-innings score: 85.8
MAU vs GRA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Madrid United: W-L-W-W-W
Gracia: W-W-W-L-W
MAU vs GRA probable playing 11s for today’s match
Madrid United injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Madrid United Probable Playing 11
Abdul Kalam Azad, Waqar Hussain, Aqib Hussain, Q Nawaz, M Tauseef Arshad, Ittfaq Ahmed, Mirza Baig (C), Kamil Ahmed, Waqar Zafar, M Ashraf, N Azman.
Gracia injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Gracia Probable Playing 11
Amol Rathod, Rohit Ratta, Ishan Patel, Kulwant Thakur, Sahil, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey (C), Manish Manwani, Sharul Chauhan, Kuldeep Lal, Trilochan Singh.
MAU vs GRA Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
K Lal (7 matches, 318 runs, Strike Rate: 212)
K Lal is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your MAU vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team. He is the top-scorer in the competition with 318 runs in seven games at an average of 79.50 and a dazzling strike rate of 212.
Top Batter pick
M Singh (6 matches, 186 runs, Strike Rate: 218.82)
M Singh has also been a dependable batter for Gracia, having scored 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of over 218.
Top All-rounder pick
H Mahey (7 matches, 141 runs and 6 wickets)
H Mahey has amassed 141 runs at a strike rate of over 188 in addition to taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.
Top Bowler pick
K Ahmed (6 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)
K Ahmed is Madrid United's leading wicket-taker with six wickets in six matches at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 5.75.
MAU vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices
K Lal
K Lal has scored 318 runs at an average of close to 80. He has also scalped a wicket and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your MAU vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team.
I Patel
I Patel is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets at an average of 10.53. He has taken two three-wicket hauls.
5 Must-picks with players stats for MAU vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
MAU vs GRA match expert tips
Both K Lal and I Patel are chart-toppers on the batting and bowling fronts, respectively, and are a safe captaincy pair for your MAU vs GRA Dream11 fantasy team.
MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2 and Match 3, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: K Lal (c)
Batters: M Singh, D Basnet, M Ashraf
All-rounders: I Patel (vc), H Mahey, A Younus, T Arshad
Bowlers: K Ahmed, I Ahmed, T Singh
MAU vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2 and Match 3, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: K Lal
Batters: M Singh (vc), D Basnet, M Ashraf
All-rounders: I Patel, H Mahey (c), A Younus
Bowlers: K Ahmed, I Ahmed, T Singh, R Ahmed